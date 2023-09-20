Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Naomi Campbell is one of the most famous supermodels in the world. She started her career at the age of 15 and was the first black woman to appear on the front covers of Time and Vogue France.

Now the supermodel, 53, along with Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, will discuss about what life was really like working as a supermodel in the nineties in Apple TV’s ‘The Super Model’ docu-series.

Naomi Campbell was born in London on May 22 1970 to Valerie Morris. Her father left when her mother was four months pregnant and she has never met him. He is not named on her birth certificate and so she took the surname "Campbell" from her mother's second marriage.

Naomi Campbell's career

Naomi Campbell started her career very early on when she appeared in Bob Marley’s music ‘Is This Love’ when she was just eight years old. She originally wanted to be a dancer, but was scouted by the head of the Synchro Model Agency whilst she was out shopping.

A month before her sixteenth birthday, she appeared on the front cover of British Elle magazine. She then went on to appear on the front cover of many of the biggest fashion magazines and walked the catwalk for fashion houses, including Versace.

The supermodel however did face racial discrimination during her modelling career and revealed that Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista once told Dolce & Gabbana: “If you don't use Naomi, you don't get us.”

Naomi Campbell recently launched a fashion collaboration with affordable clothing website Pretty Little Thing. She faced backlash for joining forces with a fast fashion brand because of its low sustainability rating on Good On You website.

In an interview with W magazine Naomi defended the partnership by saying: “I understand what people are going to say, but I took it from a standpoint of getting to know the audience of the younger generation and being able to share my platform.”

Is Naomi Campbell married?

Naomi Campbell is not married and has never been, but she was engaged to Italian businessman Flavio Briatore and U2 bass player Adam Clayton.

She has also dated a few high profile celebrities over the years, including rapper Skepta, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Payne and P Diddy.

Does Naomi Campbell have any children?

Naomi Campbell has two children, a daughter and a son. In May 2021 Naomi Campbell shocked fans when she announced the birth of her first child at the age of 50. She recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy in July 2023. Naomi Campbell used a surrogate for both of her children and has not revealed who the father is.

How tall is Naomi Campbell?

Naomi Campbell is 5 foot 9 inches (177 cms).

What is Naomi Campbell net worth?

Naomi Campbell has an estimated net worth of $80 million thanks to her modelling career, lucrative brand deals and PLT collab.