The latest true crime documentary from Netflix, Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife tells the true story of disgraced Italian surgeon Dr Paolo Macchiarini whose web of lies not only cost the lives of some of his patients but also conned an award-winning journalist. The three-part series includes testimony from his victims’ families, his former colleagues and those who fought hard to bring the previously acclaimed surgeon to justice.

It also includes an interview with his former fiancée, Benita Alexander. The award-winning journalist met him whilst filming a story about his research, in the documentary Alexander said: “His nickname was ‘the super surgeon’ and he was adored and adulated. Everybody was fooled by this man. I was engaged to a monster.”

So, who is Benita Alexander, what happened between her and Dr Paolo Macchiarini and where is she now? Here's everything you need to know about one surgeon's trail of destruction and deceit.

Who is Benita Alexander?

Benita Alexander is an award-winning journalist and producer who has worked for NBC and NBC Dateline. Born in Huntington Woods, Michigan, the 66-year-old met Italian surgeon Macchiarini while filming a story about him for work in 2013. The pair sparked up a romance, with Paolo Macchiarini proposing to her on Christmas Day 2013. They planned a fairy-tale wedding with the surgeon even claiming Pope Francis would officiate. However, it was all an elaborate lie, Macchiarini was already married.

Alexander went public with her story, documenting the experience in her film, He Lied About Everything. She regularly does interviews about the deception and features in the Netflix documentary, Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife.

Was she engaged to Dr Paolo Macchiarini?

The award-winning journalist met Macchiarini when she was working on a story about his research. The pair started dating and eventually got engaged. They had planned a "fantasy wedding" with Alexander being told it would be officiated by none other than Pope Francis. In an interview with Primetimer she explained: "We had all these guests coming to this fantasy wedding that were all on this train with me because they were following me: I believed it, so they believed it. It's honestly almost debilitating."

She also revealed that she had discovered Macchiarini had another family and house in Barcelona, adding it made her realise: "If he's lying to me like this, there's just no way he's not lying in his medical and professional arena."

Benita Alexander - is she married?

Alexander was reportedly married to Edson Jeune, a confidence coach. The pair appear to have got hitched in 2012, however many outlets claim they are divorced. She was previously married to John Noel, with the couple divorcing after six years in 2009, the pair have a daughter together, Jessica, who was born in 2003.

Benita Alexander - where is she now?

Alexander is currently the CEO of Berraca Productions, a company she founded which supports women who are survivors of fraud. She resides in New York, and is also the executive producer/showrunner of the true crime series Crimes Gone Viral and hosts the podcast Benita and the Berracas where she talks with other women who have experienced fraud.

