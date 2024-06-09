Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin will be returning to Bake Off: The Professionals.

Bake Off is back on Channel 4 this week with its spin-off Bake Off: The Professionals. Impressive bakes are back on the TV schedule, with 12 pairs of contestants taking on challenges that will see them create show stopping pastry pieces.

Benoit Blin, who judges alongside Cherish Finden told What To Watch: “When we started eight years ago, I thought we’d struggle to keep finding pastry chefs of a high calibre, but we manage it every year. Pastry chefs have always been hidden behind the chef somewhere – in this show, they come out of their shadow!"

The Channel 4 series will be hosted once again by Liam Charles and Ellie Taylor and is set to run, with two episodes weekly for the next five weeks.

The news comes after Bake Off co-host Alison Hammond revealed during This Morning that filming for the next series of Celebrity Bake Off was underway. The 49-year-old shared to her co-host Dermot O’Leary what she’d been up to during the week, explaining that she’d been busy filming the new season of Celebrity Bake Off.

Hammond said: “I've missed you, how's your week been?” She revealed to viewers: “I've been doing Bake Off, Celebrity Bake Off, it's been great.” Before teasing: “But I can't tell you any of the celebrities you're gonna have to wait, you're gonna have to wait.” Adding: “Ok, I might tell you in private.”

When is Bake Off: The Professionals 2024 release date?

Bake Off: The Professionals kicks off on Channel 4 on Monday, (June 10) at 8pm. The next episode will air the following day on Tuesday (June 11) at the same time. There are 10 episodes in the series in total, with episodes airing twice on a weekly basis.

