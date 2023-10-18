BBC’s ‘Autumnwatch’ to return to screens in collaboration with The One Show for three one-off films this month

Fans of BBC’s ‘Autumnwatch’ series have been given a slight reprieve with reports that despite the axing of the popular BBC programme, it will still see the light of day - albeit, with a wholly different approach to it appearing once again on our screens.

According to The Mirror, the programme has found a new home and format within The One Show; the collaboration between the two shows will present a trio of films, accompanied by live link-ups, to offer viewers an immersive nature experience. Over three nights, starting on Tuesday, October 24, audiences can enjoy a lineup of three films, featuring live link-ups with hosts stationed throughout the country.

The exploration will encompass various wildlife wonders, such as the UK's largest colony of greater horseshoe bats, the annual red deer rut in the New Forest, and the captivating sounds of tawny owls in Kielder Forest, Northumberland.

Springwatch 2023,Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams, Gillian Burke,Picture shows: Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams, Gillian Burke (Credit: BBC/Jo Charlesworth)

BBC Specialist Factual boss Jack Bootle commented: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to join forces with The One Show to bring back Autumnwatch for these three seasonal specials. Alongside Springwatch and Winterwatch, these specials give us another opportunity to showcase the wonders of British wildlife across the UK with our audience.”