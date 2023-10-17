Former Coronation Street favourite Shayne Ward heads the cast in Channel 5’s new drama series, The Good Ship Murder

Truth be told, we on the TV team at NationalWorld did a double-take when we saw the cast list for Channel 5’s new series, ‘The Good Ship Murder,’ that began fittingly enough last Friday, the 13th of October. Not so much because it kind of slipped under the radar, but more the impressive cast list and one particular name we didn’t think we’d see - The X Factor winner, Shayne Ward.

Not being the ‘Coronation Street’ fan like others who work here, I completely missed his tenure at the Rovers Return, where the former reality song contest winner played the character of Aidan Connor for three years and went on to win ‘Best Newcomer’ at the 2016 National Television Awards, alongside similar wins at the TV Choice and Inside Soap awards.

Ward takes the lead role of Jack, a cabaret singer on a cruise liner who used to be a detective, as he discovers not all is quite as idyllic as the cruise liner’s brochure, or HR guidebook rather, advertises. He’s joined by another familiar name from ‘Corrie,’ Catherine Tyldesley, who plays First Officer Kate Woods, who joins the mystery having only been promoted to her position. Dare she rock the boat by assisting Jack on his quest?

What is 'The Good Ship Murder' about?

"The Good Ship Murder is set aboard a luxury cruise liner touring everyone’s favourite Mediterranean holiday hotspots, bubbling with intrigues, rivalries, glamour, money and class divides – but its new cabaret singer, Jack Grayling, soon discovers there are also more sinister elements below the surface.

"At the start of a new cruise, Jack meets newly-promoted First Officer, Kate Woods. Fierce and ambitious, she’s a woman in a man’s world with plenty to prove. After a passenger is found murdered in their first port of call, Kate’s dream of her own command is thrown into jeopardy and Jack finds himself thrust back into his former life as a detective.

"What follows is a wave of murder mysteries – each set against the backdrop of a different stunning coastal destination where the ship has dropped anchor. With the support of First Officer Kate, Jack tackles both showstopping performances on stage and unravels intricately plotted mysteries in this fun, fast-paced, and life-affirming new series that is set to deliver a thrilling dose of sun, sea, and murder."

Who stars alongside Shayne Ward and Catherine Tyldesley in ‘The Good Ship Murder’?

The full cast list of leads in ‘The Good Ship Murder’ is as follows:

Shayne Ward as Jack

Catherine Tyldesley as Kate

Claire Sweeney as Beverley

Geoffrey Breton as Piers

Zak Douglas as Jamil

Vincent Paul Ebrahim as Gregory

When are episodes of ‘The Good Ship Murder’ airing on Channel 5?

‘The Good Ship Murder’ looks to have a little bit of a complicated screening schedule, with odd episodes airing on a Friday evening while even episodes airing on a Thursday evening - for example, episode two will be screening this Thursday, while episode three will screen next Friday.