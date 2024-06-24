Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC Bargain Hunt host Danny Sebastian admitted 'that's never happened before', during a recent episode after one of the team’s items went missing just before the big auction.

BBC Bargain Hunt, which is hosted by Sebastian, is a popular daytime show which sees two teams pitted against each other as they try to turn a profit at auction houses with items purchased from antiques fairs.

However, for the first time in the show’s history a team’s item has been “lost”. Speaking to auctioneer Stuart Maule, Sebastian said: "We've got a bit of a problem and this is the first time that it's ever happened on Bargain Hunt. A team's item was lost at the fair. It's the Red's first item that they brought and that was my challenge."

Sebastian had been representing the red team, who had been set the task to buy a vintage women's fashion accessory, with the pair settling on a brooch. However, when it came to valuation it was nowhere to be found, with Sebastian questioning if its small size was to blame.

As they looked to replace the missing item, the host shared photos of the brooch with Maule, which he gave an estimated replacement value of between £5 and £10. With the red team paying £8 originally.

Reported by the Express, Maule said: "If they were to go with the original brooch, they'd be guaranteed the top end of your replacement valuation, they'll be straight in with a £2 profit. Or we'll give them a second option, during the shopping they looked at a very similar brooch on the same stall, one of our team has gone back and brought it."

The replacement brooch contained butterfly wings, which although valuable to certain collectors were generally less desirable, with Maule adding: "We've estimated the same as the other brooch, £5 to £10."

The team consulted with antique expert, Stephanie Connell, before making their decision who explained they could either get an instant £2 profit or gamble with the replacement. The pair decided to risk a gamble, with Sebastian saying: “I think you’ve done quite a good decision there.”

Bidding for the replacement brooch started at £10 before quickly rising to £22, giving the team an impressive £12 profit. Sebastian said: “Well done! Brilliant, that is a £14 profit, obviously you made the right decision, you really did well done.” However, they lost out, as their next item cost them a £25 loss, with team blue clinching victory with a £122 profit.