If someone mentions the BBC One drama Casualty you automatically think of Charlie Fairhead. And it's no wonder as the actor Derek Thompson is the longest serving cast member who has been in the series for 38 years.

After almost 900 episodes playing Charlie Fairhead, Derek Thompson, 75, is set to bid an emotional farewell in scenes airing this weekend.

Last week, Charlie was brutally stabbed by a patient and his final episode will incorporate a flashback to his first day at the hospital, as he slips in and out of consciousness. It’s not yet known whether Charlie will pull through or be killed off in the episode on Saturday (March 16).

The final scenes starring Casualty’s longest-serving cast member Derek Thompson are among his best, he said in an interview with the Press Association. “I think my final two episodes are some of the best episodes of my career,” Derek said of his exit storyline.

The actor revealed the most memorable moment during his almost four decades on the show was his first episode in 1986. “Charlie was in his little yellow Beetle coming over Bristol suspension bridge and winding through the streets of Bristol, ending up at the hospital.

“Charlie gets out of the car in his bomber jacket, hair all over the place … it was like ‘Noddy goes to hospital!’ He looks up at the building, raises a cigarette to his lips and goes ‘let’s do this!’.

“It gave you the notion that these people have a good sense of humour about themselves. It was the first time that everyone could see what was possible with the show. It’s an image that has stayed with me throughout my time on Casualty,” he said.

Watch Casualty at 9.25pm on Saturday March 16 on BBC One.