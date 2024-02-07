Why isn't Coronation Street on TV tonight? ITV schedule shakeup and Emmerdale time change explained
Coronation Street has been cancelled on ITV tonight as coverage of the FA Cup fourth round takes precedence on the channel. Last month the soap was affected by the competition, and on Monday the BBC guide changed with EastEnders being delayed by a day.
Emmerdale is also affected this week and won’t air in its usual slot, which means soap fans won’t be happy. Several X users suggested that ITV should air the football on ITV2 or ITV4 so that it doesn’t interrupt the schedule.
Another shared: “How annoying! Don’t know why the schedule has to change for sports. What’s the point in sports channels!”
Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights from 7.30pm-8pm, except on Thursdays when it airs an hour-long episode. Coronation Street is usually broadcast on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm-9pm. This week the schedule has been thrown out for the FA Cup.
When is Coronation Street on TV this week?
Instead of airing in its usual 8pm slot tonight (February 7), Coronation Street won’t air at all today. Tonight’s episode will instead air at 8pm on Friday, and the episode that would originally have been broadcast on Friday will air on Sunday February 11 at 9pm.
This means that the schedule disruption will be limited to this week - next week Coronation Street will air in its usual 8pm slot on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Episodes of Coronation Street will also be available to watch on demand on streaming service ITVX.
When is Emmerdale on TV tonight?
Emmerdale is also affected by the Cup coverage, though you can still watch it tonight. It will air at 7pm, following a shorter ITV Evening News broadcast, and the soap will be followed by the FA Cup at 8pm.
The soap will air in its usual time slot for the rest of the week and next week. Episodes are available on ITVX after they are first broadcast.
Are you a fan of the soaps and what do you think of ITV prioritising the FA Cup? Let us know in the comments.
