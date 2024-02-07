Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coronation Street has been cancelled on ITV tonight as coverage of the FA Cup fourth round takes precedence on the channel. Last month the soap was affected by the competition, and on Monday the BBC guide changed with EastEnders being delayed by a day.

Emmerdale is also affected this week and won’t air in its usual slot, which means soap fans won’t be happy. Several X users suggested that ITV should air the football on ITV2 or ITV4 so that it doesn’t interrupt the schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another shared: “How annoying! Don’t know why the schedule has to change for sports. What’s the point in sports channels!”

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights from 7.30pm-8pm, except on Thursdays when it airs an hour-long episode. Coronation Street is usually broadcast on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm-9pm. This week the schedule has been thrown out for the FA Cup.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale affected by ITV schedule shakeup this week

When is Coronation Street on TV this week?

Instead of airing in its usual 8pm slot tonight (February 7), Coronation Street won’t air at all today. Tonight’s episode will instead air at 8pm on Friday, and the episode that would originally have been broadcast on Friday will air on Sunday February 11 at 9pm.

This means that the schedule disruption will be limited to this week - next week Coronation Street will air in its usual 8pm slot on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Episodes of Coronation Street will also be available to watch on demand on streaming service ITVX.

When is Emmerdale on TV tonight?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emmerdale is also affected by the Cup coverage, though you can still watch it tonight. It will air at 7pm, following a shorter ITV Evening News broadcast, and the soap will be followed by the FA Cup at 8pm.

The soap will air in its usual time slot for the rest of the week and next week. Episodes are available on ITVX after they are first broadcast.