BBC comedian Charlie Higson has revealed the “shocking” amount he has earned from a TV show on BBC iPlayer. The 65-year-old actor and comedian starred in hit series The Fast Show from 1994 to 1997 alongside Paul Whitehouse, Simon Day, Mark Williams, John Thomson, Arabella Weir and Caroline Aherne.

The comedy show featured sketch scenes and was a huge hit in the 1990s, running from 1994 to 1997 and returning for a special finale in 2000. Higson took to social media on Monday (April 15) to reveal how much he had earned in equity payments from BBC iPlayer between April and December 2022, with the sum leaving one social media user describing the amount as “absolutely shocking”.

The comedian and actor revealed that during those nine months he had earned just £18.84 in equity payments for his appearances on The Fast Show, much to the surprise of his fans. Sharing a picture of his payslip, he joked: “’You should make The Fast Show available on iPlayer!’, 'Nobody buys DVDs any more', 'You’ll make a fortune!'"

One fan replied: "I'm just learning now that it's on iPlayer. Which is nice," leading the comedian to joke: "You fell for my indirect marketing." Whilst another asked: "Do you have to split that?! Absolutely shocking!", to which Higson responded: No no. It’s mine! ALL MINE!!!!" Another fan added: “The comments on this thread are like a Fast Show tribute act. Lovely.”

Where can you watch The Fast Show?

The Fast Show is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer, Now TV and Amazon Prime. The popular BBC comedy show ran from 1994 to 1997, with a special finale called the the Last Fast Show Ever airing in 2000.