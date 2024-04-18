Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a long 12 weeks, but The Apprentice final is here. Lord Alan Sugar has whittled down 18 candidates to just two lucky hopefuls who are planning to wow him in one last challenge to become his next business partner and win a £250,000 investment. Last week’s episode saw the final five take part in the interview stage, with Linda Plant, Mike Soutar, Claude Littner and Claudine Collins interrogating CVs and tearing apart business plans. Three candidates were shown the door - Tre Lowe, Flo Edwards and Dr Paul Midha, meaning that pie company owner Phil Turner and Boutique fitness studio owner Rachel Woolford have made it to the final two.

There has been lots of speculation about who will take home the grand prize, but there can only be one winner. Here’s everything you need to know about who is the favourite to win The Apprentice season 18.

Who is the favourite to win The Apprentice?

Leeds-based Rachel Woolford is the favourite to win The Apprentice according to betideas.com. The boutique fitness studio owner is ranked 8/11 to beat pie company owner Phil Turner after impressing Lord Sugar during the final five interviews last week. Pie shop owner Phil has odds at 11/10, however his awful record in the challenges may be what goes against him being named Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for Bet Ideas said: “Leeds candidate Rachel Woolford has been one of the standout candidates in this series of The Apprentice and is the odds-on favourite to win the show in Thursday’s final.”

He continued: “Her odds of 8/11 place her narrowly ahead of Phil Turner (11/10) in the betting – the latter overcoming nine challenge defeats out of 10 to cement his place in the final two.”

When can I watch The Apprentice final?

The Apprentice final will air on BBC One on Thursday, April 18, at 9pm. It will be followed by You’re Hired at 10pm on BBC Two, which will feature an exclusive interview with Lord Sugar’s newly hired business partner. The episode is available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it has aired on BBC One.

