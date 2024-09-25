Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pretty Little Liars was an American teen drama that was created by Marlene King and originally ran from 2010 to 2017 on Freeform which was based on the novel with the same name by Sara Shephard.

Pretty Little Liars followed the lives of five best friends and their secrets which are threatened by the anonymous ‘A’ who begins harassing them after their clique leader disappears.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was the first season of the spin-off of Pretty Little Liars and was set in Millwood, Pennsylvania. After five teen girls receive cryptic messages from a person calling themselves ‘A,’ the girls team up together. The anonymous ‘A’ holds their mums responsible for a series of events that resulted in the death of a classmate that took place on New Year’s Eve in 1999.

In May 2024, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School dropped on BBC iPlayer. According to the synopsis on BBC iPlayer “The next chapter of Original Sin: Summer school isn’t the only test the liars are facing-dark forces are wreaking havoc in Millwood. It’s going to be a killer summer.”

BBC fans have been left devastated as teen drama Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, has been axed | Getty Images

It has now been revealed that the series won’t be returning for a third season and fans are devastated. There is already an online petition to save the show and fans have been voicing their upset on X. One said: “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School may have been cut short, but its impact will last forever.

“We’re still reeling from the cancellation after only two seasons, but we can’t help but celebrate the incredible work of the talented cast.” Another fan said: “NOOOOO why tf would they cancel pretty little liars: summer school????”

Max released a statement about the end of the series which said: “While Max will not be moving forward with a third season of Pretty Little Liars, we are so grateful to our co-creators, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, as well as the team at Warner Bros.

“Television, for reintroducing fans to this new iteration of liars who band together to fight the latest creepy villain terrifying Millwood.

“Their unique and modern creative vision – combined with the immense talent of our cast and crew – gave the series a fun, horror-filled point of view that paid tribute to its original Rosewood roots.”