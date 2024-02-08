Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest series of BBC’s popular reality show, “The Apprentice” with Lord Alan Sugar, returns for its second episode this evening - despite some concerns from viewers about the show turning more into a “Love Island” style programme rather than the business-orientated show it used to be.

Those calls come after the airing of the season opener last week, in which viewers were “treated” to a possible love dynamic between some of the contestants alongside one of the apprentices querying what a tablespoon is.

Those calls from viewers are compounded also by the news that the first episode of series 18 of the show saw its viewership drop by 1.2 million compared to the series 17 opening episode a year prior. Could this week’s episode and challenge help pivot the show to better-viewing figures?

What’s happening on episode two of “The Apprentice” season 18?

For week two, Lord Sugar reveals that the candidates will be manufacturing miniature cheesecakes to sell to the public and to a corporate client, with the team that secures the biggest overall profit winning. One group’s fruity creation crumbles, whilst their rivals fumble the figures. In the boardroom, the losers are given a grilling and from that team, one candidate is sent packing.

Who was voted off the first episode of “The Apprentice” season 18?

Oliver Medforth was the first candidate to be fired on The Apprentice 2024

That would be Yorkshire sales executive Oliver Medforth, after his disastrous effort in the first task of the series. On his firing, Lord Sugar quipped: “Addressing him, Lord Sugar said: “Ollie, it’s funny that you’re amongst eight colleagues and quite a few of them didn’t know what you did, and so I say no smoke without fire…..It’s a tough one, Ollie I’m sorry to say mate you’re fired.”

