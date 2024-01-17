The 62-year-old presenter of BBC Two’s Winterwatch revealed that despite not being death threats, they were enough to cause concerns for his wellbeing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winterwatch presenter Chris Packham has revealed that the show has prompted the need for a bodyguard due to "specific threats" directed at him. The wildlife presenter, alongside co-hosts Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams, returned to the screen on Tuesday night with a new series of the popular wildlife programme but explained to The Mirror about the recent threats he has received.

“A couple of times recently, before the Watches, we’ve had specific threats for me. So we’ve had a person who’s there and stays at the hotel, and then goes with me to the place,” he explained. “We have had several threats recently that are not death threats but they’re saying, ‘We’re going to harm you, and they come, unbelievably, from emails."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The use of emails to intimidate Packham has provided a trail for authorities to follow. He reported the incidents to the police, and although he had not received a response, they acknowledged the receipt of the reports.

Packham’s bodyguard, stationed at the same hotel as the presenter during the show's production, accompanies him both during and after filming. Packham expressed frustration over the threats, noting that the police have a general idea about the culprits, describing them as "career criminals." He believes that these individuals might eventually reveal each other due to falling out over time.

This is not the first time Packham has faced such challenges. In the past, he experienced threats and had dead crows strung up outside his home after Natural England revoked licences for controlling 16 bird species, a decision influenced by a legal challenge from the Wild Justice group he co-founded.