Beat the Chasers broke its own records by offering a staggering cash prize during a special celebrity edition.

It broke records during its show on Friday night (14 March). The ITV show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, delivered its highest-ever prize offer, an incredible £500,000.

Former West Ham footballer Carlton Cole was among several celebrities taking on Britain’s toughest quiz team, hoping to win money for charity. Carlton successfully answered five questions correctly in his cash builder round. This impressive start earned him the opportunity to face all five chasers—Anne Hegerty, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan, and Darragh Ennis.

Both Carlton and Bradley were visibly shocked when the enormous top offer was revealed as £500,000—a record-breaking figure for the popular quiz. Bradley remarked in disbelief: "I’ve never seen anything like it!"

Despite the tempting top prize, Carlton chose a safer option of £25,000. He was playing for the West Ham United Foundation, a charity dedicated to fighting knife crime and poverty. Unfortunately, Carlton’s round didn't go as planned. He stumbled over several answers and was caught by the chasers, ultimately leaving the show with just £1,000 for his charity.

While the recent £500,000 prize offer is the largest in the show's history, the biggest sum ever won on the show is £100,000. Last month, Jamie, a hairdresser from London, set the show's winnings record by taking home the £100,000 prize.