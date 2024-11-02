Mark Labbett, also known as 'the Beast' on The Chase, has opened up on his struggles behind-the-scenes amid filming of an episode, with Paul Sinha supporting him over it.

The professional quizzer was once supported by one of his colleagues after sharing that he had experienced a "breakdown" before filming scenes for the Chase. Mark appears as one of the chasers on the ITV quiz show. Contestants form groups of four to take one on in each episode.

He shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, last year that he had faced difficulties before taking on a team during production, as reported by the Daily Starwith the situation having resurfaced this week. As reported by the Mirror at the time, Mark said that he had a "breakdown" prior to filming the final chase, adding that he was "utterly demoralised" by facing another "star" team.

He said that he did applaud the victorious team but claimed it was "edited out", writing in a tweet: "I still applauded and congratulated the team but it was edited out." His co-star Paul jumped to his defence in the comments at the time, stating: "It's easily lost we're not robots, we're human beings trying our best. Whatever you see on screen is a snapshot of us at an unspecified moment sometime in the last 18 months".

He added: "We could have been under stress for any number of reasons, much of [which] may be long forgotten." Fans were quick to rally around Mark after the scenes aired, with one viewer commenting: "It's the most frustrated I have seen you! On the bright side my wife and I were laughing at how grumpy you looked but in a nice way if that's possible. All part of the twists and turns that great show provides."

Sharing their thoughts, another wrote: "You could tell halfway through with the tone in your voice you knew that you had been beaten.." Someone else said: "Anyone can have a bad day." Another fan is quoted as having teased at the time: "Sorry to hear that, though was clear you weren't yourself. Hope you're back to your brilliant bullying best soon. You'll always be the chaser we fear the most (well, maybe second to [Anne] lol)".