Season one of Before We Die was a remake of the Swedish language drama Innan vi dör, but the second season will be entirely unique.

The first season followed Bristol based detective Hannah as she fought to protect her estranged son from a dangerous crime family who are out for revenge. The first season ended on a major cliffhanger in 2021 and the second instalment has been highly anticipated.

There are five episodes in season two which will air weekly on Sunday evenings on Channel 4. The plot of the new series has been kept largely under wraps, but we do know that it will follow Lesley on her continued mission to protect her son from violent and potentially fatal gang reprisals.

Cast of Before We Die season 2

Lesley Sharp as Hannah Laing

Sharp is likely best known for playing Jean in comedy film The Full Monty, a role she reprised for this year’s Disney+ series. She also starred as Janet Scott in on ITV cop drama Scott and Bailey, and headmistress Rosalind Hale in fantasy series Fate: The Winx Saga.

Hannah Laing is an inspector in the South Western Police's Organised Crime Unit - though she lives for her work, she has many personal problems outside the office. She arrested her own son for drugs possession and is now estranged from him, and is also struggling to deal with the murder of he co-worker Sean, a married man with whom she was having an affair.

Patrick Gibson as Christian Radic

Gibson’s most recognisable role is as Steve Winchell in Netflix mystery series The OA. He played Nikolai Lantsov in season two of fantasy series Shadow and Bone, and had a small part on historical series The Spanish Princess. Gibson’s major film credits include Their Finest, Tolkien, and The Portable Door.

Christian is Hannah’s son - he recently completed a 21-month sentence for drug possession with intent to supply after his mother organised his arrest. He is now working as a pot washer in a restaurant in Costa Rica, where he is currently lying low with Biana.

Vincent Regan as Billy Murdoch

Regan is known for his roles in several popular swords and sandals films including 300, Troy, and Clash of the Titans. He has also starred in major TV shows, playing Ray Conlon in drama The Bay, Phil MacAfee in crime thriller Traces, and Ned Despard in historical drama Poldark.

Billy Murdoch is new to the Organised Crime Unit - he was transferred because of his expertise in Eastern European drug gangs. He’s not a fan of bureaucracy and red tape and will often find a way to get things done in his own way.

Vincent Regan as Billy Murdoch in Before We Die

Kazia Pelka as Dubravka Mimica

Pelka had long-running roles in Channel 5 soap Family Affairs, ITV period drama Heartbeat, and CBBC series World’s End. She also had multi-episode appearances in Brookside, Coronation Street, The Bill, and Doctors.

Dubravka is the matriarch of the ruthless Mimica crime family, for whom Christian used to work. She relocated from Croatia to England following the bloody civil war of the 1990s.

Issy Knopfler as Bianca Mimica

Prior to appearing in Before We Die, Knopfler starred in a run of short films including End Point, Egerton, Two, and Tully. She has also appeared in crime drama Signora Volpe, and two episodes of Silent Witness. Her list of screen credits is due to grow as she is confirmed to appear in upcoming drama film And Anne, and crime thriller Arsenic Lane.

Bianca is Dubravka’s daughter but has thus far managed to avoid becoming involved in her family’s criminal lifestyle. In season two both Bianca and Christian will learn that their quiet life in Costa Rica is not going to last.

Priyanga Burford as Nicky Harris

Burford’s biggest roles include playing Sara Dhadwal in drama series Industry, Lori Hernandez in sci-fi comedy Avenue Five, and Sita Anwar in crime series Steeltown Murders. Her biggest film role was as Dr. Symes in Bond movie No Time to Die.

Nicky is a new character, introduced in the first episode of season two - she heads up the team who have been deployed to investigate the explosion which occurred in the dramatic season one finale.

Steve Toussaint as Leonard Kane

Toussaint’s early roles included appearances in The Knock, The Bill and Doctors - he then began to feature in a string of popular shows, among them Spooks, Scott and Bailey, DCI Banks, Upstart Crow, and It’s a Sin. However, his biggest role to date was as Lord Corlys Velaryon in HBO drama series House of the Dragon.