Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 launches on E4 in May

Below Deck Mediterranean is back, with its long-awaited sixth season returning this Monday (2 May).

We’ll once again be boarding the Lady Michelle in Croatia and catching up with Captain Sandy and her crew.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The series will feature new cast members, after Hannah Ferrier’s dramatic exit in Season 5.

Here’s everything you need to know about Below Deck Mediterranean season 6.

When can I watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 6?

Below Deck Mediterranean will be launching its latest season this Monday (2 May) on E4 at 8pm.

Fans will be joining Captain Sandy and her crew as they return for season 6 of the reality TV show, however there will be some new faces after Hannah Ferrier was dismissed as the yacht’s chef in season 5.

Captain Sandy is back at the helm of the Lady Michelle for Below Deck Mediterranean season 6

Who is the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean season 6?

There are some new faces on the crew of the Lady Michelle, with Captain Sandy abd Malia White the only two returning cast members.

Here’s the cast for Below Deck Mediterranean season 6:

Sandy Yawn: Captain Sandy

Captain Sandy has held the helm at the Lady Michelle for six seasons.

From Fort Lauderdale, Florida, she has 30 years of yachting experience under her belt.

Katie Flood: Chief Stew

Originally from New Zealand, Flood is the newest member of the Below Deck crew having joined in season 6 to replace Hannah Ferrier.

Malia White: Bosun

Malia White is back for the third time to Below Deck Mediterranean. This season will see her enjoy being single after breaking up from her partner Tom Checketts in September 2020.

In season 5 it was White who got Ferrier fired after showing Captain Sandy a picture of her unregistered valium and vape.

Matthew Shea: Chef

Matthew Shea is the talented chef who hails from Rhode Island.

With famous celebrity clients including Hugh Jackman and Rupert Murdoch, Shea brings experience and passion to the kitchen.

Lexi Wilson: Second stewardess

Fans can expect lots of drama from the Bahamian stewardess.

In the season 6 trailer we see Lexi and Katie get into an argument, which leads her to make a drastic decision.

Courtney Veale: Stewardess

There may be love in the air this season for stewardess Courtney who is from North Wales.

The season 6 trailer shows someone asking her off camera if she kissed one of the deckhands.

David Pascoe: Deckhand

Deckhand David Pascoe was born in Italy but grew up in the UK.

He has previously worked as a lifeguard and care worker before joining the crew of the Lady Michelle.

Lloyd Spencer: Deckhand

Lloyd Spencer is the moustached Brit who went into the yachting industry after a motorbike accident.

The 31-year old is keen to show he has the skills to thrive as a deckhand on the Lady Michelle.

Mzi "Zee" Dempers: Deckhand

From South Africa, Mzi “Zee” Dempers is ready to learn about other cultures and see the world, according to his Bravo bio.

What happened to Hannah Ferrier in season 5?

Hannah Ferrier, the ship’s chief, lost her job in season 5 after it was discovered that she was in possession of unregistered valium and a vape pen.

Ferrier argued that the medication was prescribed for her anxiety, but was fired by Captain Sandy and has since been replaced by Katie Flood.

Fans and crew members were divided with the firing, with season 5 second steward Aesha Scot describing it as, “a little OTT,” during an interview with Bravo.

How can you watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 6?

Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 will be available to watch on E4, with the first episode airing at 8pm on 2 May.

Where can you watch Below Deck Mediterranean season 1-5?

The streaming platform Hayu has all episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean, including season 6, available to stream in the UK.

Alternatively, all episodes of seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Netflix.

Will there be a season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean?

Fans of the show can rest easy, as season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is currently in the works.