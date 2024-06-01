Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just when you thought you had your Saturday night plans sorted, ITV has thrown a curveball

Fans of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) might be puzzled tonight (1 June) when they turn on ITV expecting to see the grand finale of the beloved talent show, only to find a rerun of the James Bond film Quantum of Solace instead.

For many, Bond is always a treat, but it's hardly a substitute for watching a man balance flaming swords on his head while singing opera.

This past week has been a whirlwind of talent and excitement, with BGT treating its viewers to nightly semi-final episodes where contestants showcased their skills in hopes of securing a spot in the final.

In previous years, the finale has landed on a Saturday, a primetime spot with millions of viewers tuning in to see the action unfold. So why the change this year? Well, there’s a simple reason why the show isn't airing tonight...

Why is the Britain’s Got Talent final not on ITV tonight?

Given the schedule of the semi-finals, the finalists are taking a well-deserved night off, and after an intense week of performances, the last thing they need is another round of competitive pressure.

This brief respite is crucial for them to rest and prepare for the grand finale, and allows them to refine their acts and gather their strength for the big night.

When will the grand finale of BGT be on TV?

The grand finale of BGT is set to air on Sunday 2 June at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The remaining contestants will be hoping to impress both the viewing audience, and the judges: Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli will be back in their seats, ready to critique, commend and possibly even shed a tear or two as the contestants give it their all.