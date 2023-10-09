Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother 2023 is back on our screens thanks to a new reboot from ITV. The 16 contestants have entered the Big Brother house and the games have already begun.

Describing this year's set of contestants as the "most inclusive yet", hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best introduced viewers to this year's batch of housemates which included the youngest ever Big Brother contestant, Hallie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as being the youngest contestant of the house, it has since been revealed that Hallie is transgender and will share the news with her fellow housemates, after explaining to them that yesterday she felt she "wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself."

So, who is Hallie? Here's everything you need to know about Big Brother's youngest ever contestant.

Big Brother 2023: who is Hallie?

Hallie is the youngest ever Big Brother contestant, entering the house at just 18-years-old.

Describing herself, she revealed: “I’m a bit of a diva and I speak my mind but I’m also a very lovely person. I’m a girl’s girl, for sure. I’m honest, fun and, yeah, just brilliant.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She's made headlines before when she swallowed magnets. Hallie said: “I once accidentally swallowed magnets and I was in the news because I had to get them surgically removed and everything!"

She thinks she is most likely to be nominated for “being lazy and having an opinion”. If she wins the prize money she would "give a couple grand" to her mum to say thank you for "everything she's done for me".

Watch Hallie's Big Brother video below.

Is Hallie transgender?

Hallie has will reveal to her fellow Big Brother housemates that she is transgender in tonight's episode. She shares: “Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.

“I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman if you didn’t know.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her fellow housemates offer their support. Chanelle replies: “Good for you. That’s very brave of you,” whilst Dylan tells her: “This is a moment. I like it.” Hallie adds that she doesn't know why she was nervous, to which Farida responds: “You don’t need to be nervous,” and Trish reassures her: “We’ve got you.”

Hallie is not the first transgender housemate to appear on Big Brother. Nadia Almada was the first trans woman to win Big Brother in 2004 and Luke Anderson was the first trans man to take home the prize money in 2012.

Big Brother 2033: cast

Hallie is the youngest ever contestant on Big Brother since Brian Belo, but who else is she sharing the house with?

Here is the Big Brother cast:

Farida, 50, make-up artist from Wolverhampton.

Chanelle, 29, dental therapist from Llanelli

Dylan, 39, DJ from Coventry

Zak, 28, model from Manchester

Henry 25, food writer from the Cotswolds

Hallie, 18, youth worker from London

Jenkin, 25, barman from Bridgend

Jordan, 25, lawyer from Scunthorpe

Matty, 24, doctor from the Isle of Man

Noky, 26, banker and Miss Great Britain 2022 winner from Derby

Kerry, 40, NHS manager from Essex

Olivia, 23, dancer from Glasgow

Yinrun, 25, customer support agent from Harrogate

Paul, 23, security officer from Liverpool

Tom, 21, butcher from Somerset

Trish, 33, full-time mum from Luton

Big Brother: who was Brian Belo?

Brian Belo was the youngest ever Big Brother winner, clinching the prize during season 8 in 2007 when he was just 19-years-old. Following his win he unsuccessfully tried to launch a music career releasing the track “Essex Boy” and starred in the theatre production of The Vegemite Tales.

Brian Belo leaves the Big Brother House after being announced the winner (Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in 2013 Belo once again made headlines after he sued the creators of The Only Way is Essex, claiming he had previously developed a show called Totally Essex, which included many of the same cast members. A settlement was reached with ITV and Belo has kept a low-profile ever since.

Big Brother: how much is the prize money?

The Big Brother 2023 prize money is a cool £100,000.