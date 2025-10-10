One more housemate will be leaving the Big Brother house tonight (October 10) as a live eviction takes place.

There has been no shortage of drama in the Big Brother house this week. After Caroline’s shocking comments towards Zelah divided the house, George was given the boot by bosses for multiple warnings over his language and behaviour.

The ups and downs of week 2 in the Big Brother house is ending with a live eviction, as three housemates face the public vote. Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the Big Brother live eviction?

The Big Brother live eviction will be broadcast at 9pm. You can tune into the episode live on ITV2 and ITVX.

The episode will be available to watch on catch-up on ITVX after it has been broadcast. However, you will not be able to still vote as the voting window will close during the live broadcast.

Who is up for eviction in Big Brother?

Richard, Elsa, and Cameron B are all up for eviction this week. Richard was automatically put up for eviction after accepting the ‘cursed eye’, while Elsa and Cameron B had been nominated by their fellow housemates.

George had also been up for eviction, but was removed from the house earlier this week after repeated warning over “unacceptable language and behaviour”.

George was removed from the house after the public vote opened. Big Brother subsequently revealed that all votes cast up until Wednesday evening were void and the vote had been reset with the three remaining nominated housemates.

As a result, all viewers have been given their full five votes to cast once again. If you haven’t voted since Wednesday, it’s worth taking a look at itv.com/vote to make sure you haven’t missed out on this week’s eviction vote- if there are votes still left to be used on the page then your previous votes will not be counted.

It’s also worth noting again this year that the public vote is a vote to save your favourite housemates, rather than a vote to evict. This means you should be placing your votes on your favourite housemates rather than who you want to see leave the show.

Big Brother airs Sunday to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and itv">ITV. You can catch up on the series so far on ITVX.