A contestant who appeared on a recent episode of BBC game show Blankety Blank sadly died after filming the show.

Nathanael Hill was an RAF veteran from Liverpool who appeared as a contestant on the show, with his episode airing on Saturday, June 14. Viewers watched as he took on the iconic game show format, alongside celebrities such as Jack Dee, Lucy Beaumont, Steph McGovern, Dame Kelly Holmes, Omid Djalili and Rob Beckett.

Nathanael also revealed himself to be a rugby coach for the LGBT team Liverpool Tritons and a PHD student studying neuroscience. According to the Liverpool Echo, his service in the RAF saw him take part in six tours of Iraq, four tours of Afghanistan and Operation Red Red Flag.

The veteran was discharged after we was injured by shrapnel from a roadside bomb. Nathanael was diagnosed with late-onset type 1 diabetes and also had his leg amputated after his service, when doctors found a blood clot and he suffered multiple bouts of sepsis in October 2022.

The 39-year-old dad won the show, bagging a prize that included clothes vouchers, a personal stylist session and the famous Blankety Blank chequebook and pen trophy.

However, viewers who stayed tuned in throughout the credits found out that shortly after filming Nathanael sadly passed away. The show featured a tribute card at the very end of the show which read “Nathanael Hill 1985-2025”. A cause of death was not given.

The moment saddened viewers, who shared their respects on X (formerly Twitter). One viewer said: “Oh dear.....R.I.P. Nathanael.” Another added: “Well I wasn't expecting that. Poor Nathaniel. RIP.”

His death was confirmed two months ago, when his rugby team posted a tribute to him on social media. Liverpool Tritons said in a touching post on Facebook: “It is with deep sadness that Liverpool Tritons RUFC announces the passing of our dear friend, former player, and coach, Nathanael Hill – known to many simply as Nate.

“Nate was a cherished member of the Tritons for several years. As both a formidable player on the pitch and a passionate, dedicated coach off it, Nate brought skill, heart, and a contagious enthusiasm to everything he did. His commitment to inclusive rugby and to our community helped shape the club into what it is today.

“More than his achievements in the game, Nate will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humour, and the unwavering support he showed to teammates, new players, and friends alike. His loss will be felt deeply across the club and far beyond.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Nate’s family, loved ones, and all those whose lives he touched. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace, Nate.”