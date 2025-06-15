David Beckham has posted a sweet Father’s Day message to his four children - amid rumours that he and Victoria are feuding with eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his main Instagram grid David, who has just celebrated his milestone 50th birthday and received a knighthood in the King’s 2025 Birthday Honours, shared a series of photos of all of his children throughout the years.

Alongside the image carousel, he wrote: “My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy ( sorry boys ) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what... Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.” He also tagged all of his four children; Brooklyn, aged 26, Romeo, age 22, Cruz, 20 and 13-year-old daughter Harper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romeo and Cruz were quick to comment on the post. Cruz wrote: “You mean the world to us and inspire us every single day dad I love you.” Romeo said: “Love you always.” Harper did not comment as she does not have her own Instagram page. Brooklyn has not commented, but he is thought to be in Los Angeles which means it is still early in the morning for him.

On his Stories, David shared individual photos of himself with each of his children and tagged them, writing “I love you”.

David’s posts come hours after wife Victoria also penned a note to him and their children on her Instagram page. Alongside photos and videos of the family all together she wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!”

David Beckham has shared this photo of himself and son Brooklyn to Instagram to mark Father's Day 2025 amid rumours the pair are locked in a feud. Photo by Instagram/@DavidBeckham. | Instagram/@DavidBeckham

Victoria and David’s posts come just days after it was reported that Brooklyn, aged 26, has told his family he "wants no contact" with them amid further reports of a rift between them. A source close to the Beckhams told Page Six earlier this week: “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect.” According to the publication, Brooklyn failed to communicate with his parents following the announcement of David Beckham’s knighthood, which he reportedly learned about the honour through the media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a source close to Brooklyn denied he had requested to cut contact, telling the outlet: “Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honour.”

Brooklyn has not posted on his Instagram to wish his dad a happy Father’s Day. However, as previously mentioned it is still very early on June 15 for him as he’s in America. Plus, he did not actually post anything about Father’s Day in 2024 or 2023 so his history would suggest he won’t post today either - whether the feud rumours are true or not.

David is just one of the many celebrity dads who is celebrating Father’s Day today, including 8 famous fathers who are marking the day for the first time.