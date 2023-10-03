Much akin to ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ revival that took place, Mayim Bialik thinks ‘Blossom’ could take a more dramatic route upon it’s return.

Perhaps better known now for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in CBS’s smash hit, ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ or her tenure as the host of ‘Jeopardy,’ actress Mayim Bialik has revealed that she wants to see a reboot of the ‘90s show that turned her and Joey Lawrence into household names - but with a twist.

‘Blossom’ starred Bialik as the titular character, an Italian-American teenager who lives with her single father Nick in a male-dominated household that includes elder brothers Tony and Joey (played by Lawrence). At the beginning of the series, it is revealed Blossom's family is adjusting in the wake of their mother Maddy leaving to pursue her own life and career.

But rather than a straight reboot with all the comedic trappings people came to love about ‘Blossom,’ instead Bialik would like to change tact and turn it more into a drama focusing on some of the darker moments from the beloved series. “We're hoping to reboot it not as a sitcom,” Bialik told Vanity Fair in a recent interview.

“We want to bring back these interesting, deep characters — a child of divorce, a recovering drug addict, an alcoholic — to see them in a whole new way." The move has drawn comparisons to another ‘90s sitcom that went the dramatic route rather than the comedic angle: ‘Bel Air,’ a spin on another giant of ‘90s television, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

However, the shift in tone regarding the show might be the reason why a reboot has not panned out yet: “[Don Reo, ‘Blossom’ creator] and I talked about it and we kind of decided after literally years of trying to work on this that I would probably just say it out loud. We do have a well-formed idea and we would love someone to let us do it."

What other ‘90s TV shows have been rebooted since their finale?

Frasier

We start with the impending release of a multi-Emmy award-winning show, that itself was a spin-off of a beloved ‘80s classic. The ‘90s era of ‘Frasier’ saw the titular character (played by Kelsey Grammer) move to Seattle to become an on-air radio psychiatrist, but the humour derived more from his relationship with his father, former police officer Martin Crane (played by the late John Mahoney) and the very different pleasures the pair attain from life.

Frasier seeks a life of culture and also a bourgeois lifestyle compared to his father, who is happy with the little things in life. It was this clash of cultural ideas, along with the incredibly sharp dialogue, that led the series to be a success - one that it hopes to continue with the upcoming Paramount+ reboot starring ‘Only Fools and Horses’ actor Nicholas Lyndhurst.

How to watch: ‘Frasier’ arrives on Paramount+ on October 12 2023

Saved By The Bell

Though it premiered in 1989, NBC’s ‘Saved By The Bell’ became a mainstay of ‘90s television and itself was a spinoff of an ‘80s show, ‘Good Morning, Miss Bliss’ - a starring vehicle for Hayley Mills. But it was the exploits of Zack Morris, A.C Slater and Kelly Kapowski that became the hook for the television series, which earned two spin-offs (‘Saved By The Bell: The New Class’ and ‘Saved By The Bell: The College Years’) alongside some made-for-TV movies to boot.

The show was rebooted in 2020 and followed a new cast of students attending Bayside High School, but the core cast members from the original series were also included; Zack Morris now Govenor of California alongside his wife, Kelly Morris, while A.C Slater and Jessie Spano became teachers at Bayside High School - as they attempt to prevent budget cuts shutting down the school.

How to watch: Episodes are available to purchase through Amazon Video.

Will and Grace

‘Will & Grace’ was well-received by both critics and viewers and had a significant impact on popular culture. It was praised for its humour and its portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters, particularly the character of Will Truman, who was openly gay. The show addressed social and political issues while providing comedy and entertainment.

The show's popularity led to numerous awards, including Emmy Awards for its cast and crew. It also played a role in increasing LGBTQ+ visibility on television during the late 1990s and early 2000s. ‘Will & Grace’ was not only a commercial success but also a cultural milestone, helping to pave the way for greater LGBTQ+ representation in television.

In 2017, the show was revived for three additional seasons and despite not having the same fanfare as it’s original series, was still warmly received by critics, and even more warmly by longtime ‘Will and Grace’ fans.

How to watch: Available to stream through Sky and NOW TV.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

‘Bel-Air’ is the dramatic reimagining of the popular 1990s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The original show, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ starred Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, a teenager from a poor family in Philadelphia who is sent to live with his wealthy Aunt and Uncle in their Bel-Air mansion after getting into trouble in his hometown.

‘Bel-Air,’ on the other hand, takes a more dramatic and contemporary approach to the story. It reimagines the premise as a one-hour drama series. The show explored serious and complex themes such as race, class, and social issues, while still maintaining the core elements of the original story.

The show's shift from a comedy to a drama allowed it to tackle contemporary issues and provide a different perspective on the characters and their journeys.

How to watch: Available to stream through Sky and NOW TV.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ was quintessential viewing in the ‘90s for those of us who were lucky to have (or lucky that our parents had) Sky TV and it turned Sarah Michelle Gellar into a household name. Picking up almost immediately after the event of the 1992 film starring Kirsty Swanson and Luke Perry, our hero had to not only contend with the paranormal goings on at Sunnydale but also juggle being a teenager and the growing pains that went along with it.

There is a revival taking place, but not for our eyes; rather, it’ll be for our ears. ‘Slayers: A Buffyverse Story’ is a brand new audio series coming to Audible which will see iconic character Spike as the hero. Sadly, there is no Sarah Michelle Gellar involvement, but the cast list does bring back characters such as Cordelia and Giles.