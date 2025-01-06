Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bridgerton actor is set to lead the cast of a much-loved BBC period drama as it returns to the broadcaster for the first time in two years.

The BBC has acquired the second series of the period series Marie Antoinette. The broadcaster is set to air the series two years after the launch of series one, which was loved by fans.

The show will follow the story of the late Queen Of France, who was known for her modern and avant-garde lifestyle.

Treadstone star Emilia Schüle will return to the title role alongside Bridgerton's Louis Cunningham. 26-year-old Cunningham will now be recognised by viewers for his role in another period drama show, hit Netflix series Bridgerton. He played Lord Corning in the second episode of the show’s most recent season.

His character shared an dance with Edwina Sharma, while she was being courted by Anthony Bridgerton, who ultimately ended up falling in love with her sister Kate Sharma.

In Marie Antoinette, Cunnigham plays the King of France, Louis XVI, who is at the height of his power at the time. He will reprise his role for the second series, and the storyline will see the couple face an unprecedented financial crisis in the country as well as continuous attacks in the Provence and Chartres regions against the royal family.

A second series of period drama Marie Antoinette is coming to the BBC in 2025. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisitions at the BBC, said she was excited about the second series. She explained: "Following the great success of series one, we are delighted to return to Versailles for the next entertaining chapter in the eventful life of the charismatic and captivating Marie Antoinette."

Marie Antoinette is created by Deborah Davis, who was known for the hit film, The Favourite. She wrote the Oscar winning film alongside Tony McNamara which starred the famous actresses such as Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

Marie Antoinette series two is made up of eight episodes that are 60 minutes in length that will air later this year on BBC Two and iPlayer. Series one is available to watch now on iPlayer.