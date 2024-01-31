(Photo: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are speculating about the potential for a romantic entanglement between Cain Dingle (portrayed by Jeff Hordley) and the newly arrived Ruby (Beth Cordingly), who also happens to be the former spouse of Caleb Milligan (Will Ash).

In recent episodes, Ruby made a noticeable entrance into the village, presenting an outward appearance of familial bliss. However, fans are sensing a possible romantic connection between her and the mechanic.

Following his discharge from the hospital after a confrontation with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), Cain returned to the village and had a notable interaction with Ruby and Caleb, an encounter that has fuelled fan speculation about a deeper connection.

Cain, proposing a drink to Liam (Jonny McPherson), faced resistance from the GP who urged him against alcohol consumption. Ruby chimed in, saying: "He's right, I am not sure that is a good idea."

Cain nonchalantly dismissed the concern, prompting Caleb to intervene and saying to Ruby, "I told you to stop at home." Ruby, with a rebellious attitude, said she had a tendency to defy instructions, especially when they come from Caleb.

Cain, puzzled, inquired about Ruby's identity, to which she playfully responded, "This is Ruby, and if you're the infamous Cain Dingle, then I am your sister-in-law." Caleb clarified that Ruby was in town briefly to visit Nicky and finalise some divorce matters.

During the introduction, as they shook hands, Cain remarked, "Not what I expected," to which Ruby responded flirtatiously, "Neither are you." In a provocative tone, she added, "You know he never stops talking about you," implying Caleb's continuous mention of Cain.

The unfolding dynamics raise questions about whether Cain will succumb to temptation, betraying both his wife and brother by engaging in an affair with Ruby. If such a betrayal occurs, it leaves fans wondering if an exit from the series might be in Cain's future.

Taking to X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) to share their theories, @arngelar pointed out: "Can spot the chemistry between Cain and Ruby a mile off. Another Dingle affair #emmerdale."

@Wee_Westie29 commented: "I thought I saw some chemistry between Cain and Ruby. #Emmerdale."