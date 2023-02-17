Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne return for the second and final season of Amazon Prime Video’s urban fantasy drama Carnival Row

Carnival Row, a crime drama set in a fantasy world where humans and faeries clash, is returning to Amazon Prime Video for its second and final season this February.

The series, which stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevigne amongst others, is returning nearly four years after its first season aired in mid-2019.

Here’s everything you need to know before watching Carnival Row Series 2.

What’s it about?

Carnival Row Series 2 begins with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate investigating a series of gruesome murders against a backdrop of rising social tension between humans and the fae folk.

Meanwhile, according to Amazon Prime’s official synopsis for S2, “Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane.”

“With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.”

Who stars in Carnival Row?

Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss in Carnival Row S2 (Credit: Julie Vrabelova/Prime Video)

Orlando Bloom plays Inspector Rycroft Philostrate, a human member of the police force. In the fantasy world, Bloom is best known for playing Legolas Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, but you might also recognise him from more recent performances in Tour de Pharmacy and Needle in a Timestack.

Cara Delevigne plays Vignette Stonemoss, which is probably one of the best fantasy names ever. Delevigne is a model and public figure, best known as an actor for her performances in movies like Paper Towns and Suicide Squad. You might also recognise her from her BBC Three documentary series Planet Sex.

They’re joined by David Gyasi (Cloud Atlas, Containment) as Agreus Astrayon, Tamzin Merchant (The Tudors, Salem) as Imogen Spurnrose, Andrew Gower (Being Human, Outlander) as Ezra Spurnrose, Karla Crome (You, Me, and the Apocalypse) as Tourmaline Larou, and Caroline Ford (Free Rein) as Sophie Longerban.

Who writes and directs Carnival Row?

Carnival Row was co-created by René Echevarria (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Terra Nova) and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim). Marc Guggenheim and Erik Oleson, both formerly of superhero drama Arrow, wrote the first episode of Carnival Row S2. Directors for Series 2 are yet to be announced.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Carnival Row?

Carnival Row Season 2 begins on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on Friday 17 February. New episodes will be available weekly, with the finale set to air on Friday 17 March.

How many episodes are there?

There are set to be ten episodes in Carnival Row Season 2, each of which are around an hour long. It’s an increased episode count compared to the first series, which totalled only eight episodes.

Will there be a Carnival Row Season 3?

There will not! In November 2022, Amazon confirmed that the second season of Carnival Row would also be its last.

