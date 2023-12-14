New Netflix cartoon 'Carol & the End of the World' will pose the question 'what would you do if the world was going to end?'

A new Netflix cartoon called 'Carol & the End of the World' has been made for adults, and is due to air in the UK in December 2023. Photo by Netflix.

What would you do if the world was going to end in less than a year? That's the question being posed by a new Netflix programme called 'Carol & the End of the World'.

The cartoon, which is made for adults, follows a woman called Carol as she ponders this question in the face of imminent extinction as an unknown planet is heading towards the earth and will certainly destroy it and all of it's inhabitants. Here's everything we know about 'Carol & the End of the World' so far, including the full plot line, when you can watch the full series on Netflix and the trailer.

What is Carol & the End of the World?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Carol & The End of the World' is an upcoming adult animated science fiction apocalyptic comedy drama miniseries created by Dan Guterman for Netflix and produced by Bardel Entertainment. The synopsis from Netflix reads: "With a mysterious planet hurtling towards Earth, extinction is imminent for the people of the world. While most feel liberated to pursue their wildest dreams, one quiet and always uncomfortable woman stands alone — lost among the hedonistic masses."

Guterman described the show as "a love letter to routine. A show about the comforts of monotony. An animated and existential comedy about the daily rituals that make up the gaps that make up a life."

Martha Kelly (known for starring in Euphoria and Baskets) will star as the titular character Carol Daphne Kohl, who is an administrative assistant for an accounting department, who's struggling to find her place in the world . . . before it ends. The rest of the voice cast includes Beth Grant (No Country For Old Men, The Mindy Project), Lawrence Pressman (Reboot, MagnumPI, Modern Family), Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Craig of the Greek, Vice Principals), Mel Rodriguez (Onward, Last Man On Earth, Getting On), Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere, Patti Cake$), Michael Chernus (Severance, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dead Ringers) and Delbert Hunt (Monster High, Super Giant Robot Brothers, Justice League: Cosmic Chaos).

Can I watch the Carol & the End of the World trailer?

Yes, there is a 'Carol & the End of the World' trailer. You can watch it below.

When is Carol & the End of the World streaming on Netflix in the UK?

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Carol & the End of the World' will be available to stream in the UK on Friday (December 15) at 8am. There are 10 episodes of the show in total.

What have people said about Carol & the End of the World?

The programme may not have aired yet, but 'Carol & the End of the World' has already won fans. Commenting on the trailer video on Netflix's Youtube, one person said: "Honestly this style of show couldn’t come at a better time, a lot of us still feel lost cause of the time we had lost due to COVID etc, but it honestly has a lot of promise." Another said: "I love how this speaks to the human experience, and that the MC (main character) is an older woman! We still don't get enough MCs who are older, which is a shame."