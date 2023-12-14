The most watched movies on Netflix in the first half of 2023 have been revealed - here's all the films you were probably watching earlier this year

Lucy Paez as Zoe and Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in The Mother (Credit: Eric Milner/Netflix)

The Mother - starring and produced by Jennifer Lopez - was the most popular movie on Netflix in the first half of 2023, it has been revealed. Lopez portrays a former US Army operative who joins forces with an FBI agent to track down her kidnapped daughter in the film, which was watched for a total of 249,900,000 hours between January and June.

The return of popular British detective John Luther was the second-most-watched movie, with viewers tuning in to Luther: The Fallen Sun for 209,700,000 hours. Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 (201,800,000), American rom-com You People (181,800,000), and Murder Mystery 2 (173,600,000), starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, completed the top-five films. The top 10 was completed by Your Place or Mine, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, We Have a Ghost, The Pale Blue Eye and AKA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix said the release of the information, which included data for more than 18,000 titles, was the first in a new twice-yearly initiative. Shows featured boasted viewing totalling almost 100 billion hours, the firm said. However, the company warned the report - What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report - was not a ranking table.

"When reading the report it's important to remember success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone," it added. "We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It’s all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience — and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title."

Netflix most watched films 2023

The 10 most-watched films on Netflix between January and June 2023 by hours watched were:

The Mother

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Extraction 2

You People

Murder Mystery 2

Your Place or Mine

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

We Have a Ghost

The Pale Blue Eye

AKA

Netflix also said it believed the data would give creators an insight into what works with viewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement