Channel 4 has confirmed that its celebrity Bake Off spin-off will be returning to screens later this month - and the new installment couldn’t come quick enough.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been confirmed that The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 on Sunday 16th March. The show will see celebrity amateur bakers go up against each other to be crowned the Bake Off champion, all in the name of charity.

With Alison Hammond, Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood all returning, and a new judge in Caroline Waldegrave OBE (who replaces Prue Leith), we are surely in for a treat as stars such as broadcaster Roman Kemp, comedian Jamali Maddix, TV legend Gloria Hunniford, and Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway take to the famous Bake Off benches. We’ll even have some domestic competitions on hour hands, with married couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey taking part, as well as brother-and-sister property presenting duo Scarlette and Stuart Douglas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Celebrity Bake Off return date and cast has been confirmed by Channel 4 | Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4/PA Wire

The full list of celebrity contestants fighting for the famous cake-stand are:

Sarah Beeny

Adam Buxton

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Scarlette Douglas

Stuart Douglas

Kate Garraway

Ellie Goldstein

Gloria Hunniford OBE

Jim Howick

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Roman Kemp

Jamali Maddix

Maxine Peake

Chris Ramsey

Rosie Ramsey

Self Esteem (AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor)

Meera Syal

Tommy Tiernan

Phil Wang

Sophie Willan

In my opinion, the return of the Bake Off franchise couldn’t come quick enough. In a world that has seen doom and gloom brought about in the past few months, thanks in part to Trump and Musk’s new era of world politics, it can be easy to get bogged down in doomscrolling and spiralling into reading terrifying and depressing headlines.

Celebrity Bake Off won’t fix this but it will surely offer a bit of a reprieve from the bleak outlook on the world at the moment. The only drama I want to experience in the hour where I sit down to watch the show is whether someone’s dough has risen properly, or even if someone has stolen someone else’s custard - not if the world’s most powerful leaders are finished with their bickering yet.

It will seem twee and pointless to some but the Bake Off spirit is a bit of what we all need at the moment!