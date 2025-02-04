Celebrity Bear Hunt: Cast and release date - what to expect from new Bear Grylls and Holly Willoughby show
The new Netflix competition show comes to screens this week, with Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls set to welcome 12 celebrities to the Costa Rican jungle. Names from the world of music, TV, comedy and fashion are set to take part in gruelling challenges and the epic ‘Bear hunt’.
Bear, 50, has described the show as “an adventure”, adding that viewers will watch as “a real hero emerges”. He said: "So much of traditional survival I’ve always done has always been about being found, making yourself visible, build fires and making sure people can find you. This is different, this is stealth survival, trying to teach them how to move and the tracking and how to stay camouflaged and hidden."
"For these guys, baptism by fire. Most of these 12, in fact all of these 12, had never done anything like this before, first time in the jungle. So a lot to process, a lot to go wrong because there is obviously a lot of dangers already in the jungle, so steep learning curve but they did great. Most of them did great!"
What is Celebrity Bear Hunt?
Celebrity Bear Hunt will see 12 famous British faces dropped in the middle of the Central American jungle as they attempt to evade the ultimate survival expert - Bear Grylls. Holly Willoughby will host the show, that will see celebrities eliminated if they are caught by Bear in the epic hunt.
Who is in the cast of Celebrity Bear Hunt?
The full list of 12 celebrities taking part in the show are:
- Mel B
- Shirley Ballas
- Danny Cipriani
- Big Zuu
- Leomie Anderson
- Boris Becker
- Joe Thomas
- Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen
- Steph McGovern
- Kola Bokinni
- Lottie Moss
- Una Healy
When is Celebrity Bear Hunt on TV?
Celebrity Bear Hunt will be dropping on Netflix on Wednesday, February 5. You will need a subscription to the streaming service to access Celebrity Bear Hunt, with subscriptions available from £4.99 per month.