Celebrity Bear Hunt is coming to Netflix, with some brave celebrities set to be let loose in the jungle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Netflix competition show comes to screens this week, with Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls set to welcome 12 celebrities to the Costa Rican jungle. Names from the world of music, TV, comedy and fashion are set to take part in gruelling challenges and the epic ‘Bear hunt’.

Bear, 50, has described the show as “an adventure”, adding that viewers will watch as “a real hero emerges”. He said: "So much of traditional survival I’ve always done has always been about being found, making yourself visible, build fires and making sure people can find you. This is different, this is stealth survival, trying to teach them how to move and the tracking and how to stay camouflaged and hidden."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For these guys, baptism by fire. Most of these 12, in fact all of these 12, had never done anything like this before, first time in the jungle. So a lot to process, a lot to go wrong because there is obviously a lot of dangers already in the jungle, so steep learning curve but they did great. Most of them did great!"

Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls host Celebrity Bear Hunt | Tom Dymond/Netflix.

What is Celebrity Bear Hunt?

Celebrity Bear Hunt will see 12 famous British faces dropped in the middle of the Central American jungle as they attempt to evade the ultimate survival expert - Bear Grylls. Holly Willoughby will host the show, that will see celebrities eliminated if they are caught by Bear in the epic hunt.

Who is in the cast of Celebrity Bear Hunt?

The full list of 12 celebrities taking part in the show are:

Mel B

Shirley Ballas

Danny Cipriani

Big Zuu

Leomie Anderson

Boris Becker

Joe Thomas

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Steph McGovern

Kola Bokinni

Lottie Moss

Una Healy

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Lottie Moss, Danny Cipriani, Leomie Anderson, Boris Becker, Una Healy, Kola Bokinni, Joe Thomas, Big Zuu, Mel B, Steph McGovern and Shirley Ballas take on Celebrity Bear Hunt | Tom Dymond/Netflix.

When is Celebrity Bear Hunt on TV?

Celebrity Bear Hunt will be dropping on Netflix on Wednesday, February 5. You will need a subscription to the streaming service to access Celebrity Bear Hunt, with subscriptions available from £4.99 per month.