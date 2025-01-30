Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stars of Celebrity Bear Hunt were struck down with injuries during the gruelling series.

Tennis legend Boris Becker was forced to leave Bear Grylls' new Netflix show, which is hosted by Holly Willoughby, early when he badly jarred his knee. Executive producer Ben Mitchell told The Sun: "Boris, after years of playing tennis, as you’d expect, he’s kind of ravaged by injury, so his mobility was impaired. "He jarred his knee and we didn’t want him to risk causing any kind of further damage so he was shipped out, which was a real shame."

In the show, described by Holly as the "ultimate survival challenge", 12 celebrities - including Spice Girls singer Mel B, and 'Strictly Come Dancing' head judge Shirley Ballas - are dropped into the Central American jungle, where they will be put through their paces by British adventurer Bear.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Lottie Moss, Danny Cipriani, Leomie Anderson, Boris Becker, Una Healy, Kola Bokinni, Joe Thomas, Big Zuu, Mel B, Steph McGovern and Shirley Ballas take on Celebrity Bear Hunt. Photo: Tom Dymond/Netflix.

However, those who fail to impress will face the dreaded 'Bear Hunt' - a brutal game of cat and mouse where they’ll be hunted down by Bear and, if they are captured, face elimination from the show. During the series, 'Changing Rooms' star Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen feared he was having a heart attack after a "hard landing" at sea.

Ben added: "There was a very scary moment with Laurence. One of our challenges is on the sea. It’s called Rescue Rafts. The celebs had to jump off a moving speedboat SAS-style. "I think he had quite a hard landing and was a bit shocked in the water.

"He thought he was having a heart attack. It was quite dramatic as Bear was the first responder because he was closest." Laurence had to be given oxygen, but it was later revealed he had suffered a panic attack rather than a heart attack.

Models Lottie Moss and Leomie Anderson, singer Una Healy, 'Ted Lasso' actor Kola Bokinni, former rugby player Danny Cipriani, 'Inbetweeners' actor Joe Thomas, TV presenter Steph McGovern and musician Big Zuu complete the line up.

Celebrity Bear Hunt will be available to watch on Netflix from Wednesday February 5.

