Amy Walsh, Luca Bish and Wynne Evans will be battling it out for the chance to win the title of Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2023

The winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2023 will be revealed tonight (8 September) in the series finale.

Three celebrities have made their way into the final and will be battling it out for the chance to win the trophy and impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

From a line-up of 20 contestants, just three remain, with the final challenge seeing them cook and prepare a three-course meal in just two hours time. During Wednesday’s semi-final, The Wanted’s Max George was eliminated leaving Amy Walsh, Luca Bish and Wynne Evans left to compete for the prize.

So, who is the favourite to win Celebrity MasterChef UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 final?

The Celebrity MasterChef UK 2023 final will take place on Friday 8 September on BBC One at 9pm. The episode will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer once it has aired on BBC.

From a line-up of 20 contestants, just three hopefuls remain in Celebrity MasterChef UK (Photo: BBC /Shine TV)

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 finalists?

The series began with 20 celebrities battling it out for the chance to win the title of Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2023. The competition has been whittled down to just three finalists who are tasked with cooking a three-course meal for judges John Torode and Gregg in just two hours.

Here are the Celebrity MasterChef finalists:

Amy Walsh

Luca Bish

Wynne Evans

Who is the favourite to win Celebrity MasterChef 2023?

Amy Walsh is the favourite to win Celebrity MasterChef according to Gambling.com. The Emmerdale actress is leading the way with an impressive even odds score and a probability of 50%. The gambling website has touted her as the “Evens favourite to win the competition”.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 betting odds for the other two finalists include a positive score of 5/2 for Love Island’s Luca Bish along with a 28.6% probability score and 3/1 and probability score of 25% for Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans.

The previous bookies favourite, The Wanted’s Max George was eliminated during Wednesday’s episode. Reported by The Sun, Paddy Power had believed he would be this year’s champion with odds of 5/4. Their second favourite to win, Love Island star Dani Dyer was eliminated in the quarter finals, and had odds of 5/1.

Who won Celebrity MasterChef 2022?

The winner of Celebrity MasterChef 2022 was TV presenter Lisa Snowden. She went up against McFly’s Danny Jones and All Saints’ Melanie Blatt. The final episode saw the three contestants battle it out to create a three-course meal in just two hours.

Snowden impressed the judges with her menu which included a starter of poached rhubarb and pan-fried mackerel with a fennel slaw and thyme oil, a main course of pan-fried duck breast, on a sunflower seed puree with pickled, sautéed and fried mushrooms and cavolo nero; and a chocolate tart with a cigar filled with crème fresh and sour cherries for dessert.