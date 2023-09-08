Throughout the series we have seen the celebrities cook in a variety of restaurants around London

Celebrity MasterChef has reached the final stages, with the three finalists battling it out for their chance to win the grand prize of MasterChef Champion 2023.

From a line-up of 20 contestants, just three celebrities remain, with the final challenge seeing them cook and prepare a three-course meal in just two hours time. During Wednesday’s semi-final, The Wanted’s Max George was eliminated leaving Amy Walsh, Luca Bish and Wynne Evans left to compete for the title.

Walsh has been tipped as the favourite to win, but it’s anyone’s game as they work hard to try and impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Throughout the six week series we have seen the celebrities cook in a variety of restaurants around London. So, where is Celebrity MasterChef filmed and what restaurants are featured? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Celebrity MasterChef 2023 filmed?

Celebrity MasterChef has been filmed at 3 Mills Studio in East London since 2014. Before the series moved here, London City University halls of residences were used.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 is filmed in London (Photo: BBC/Shine TV)

In April it was confirmed that Celebrity MasterChef will no longer be filmed in London, with production set to move to Birmingham in 2024. The cooking competition show will now be located at the Digbeth Loc Studios, founded by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

The six-year deal will see other MasterChef spin-offs such as Mastechef, Masterchef: The Professionals and Young Masterchefs being filmed there. Reported by Birmingham World, discussing the opportunities it would bring to the city, Birmingham City Council leader Cllr Ian Ward said: “The BBC decision to switch MasterChef production to Birmingham is a huge vote of confidence in our creative sector and planning consent for the new studio in Digbeth is the next important step in this exciting project.”

What London restaurants have featured in Celebrity MasterChef 2023?

Celebrity MasterChef has seen 20 contestants whittled down to just three finalists. Throughout the six week competition episodes have featured some of London’s most exclusive eateries.

Here are the London restaurants featured in Celebrity MasterChef 2023:

The Pem, The Conrad Hotel

Set in London’s five star Conrad Hotel, The Pem offers luxurious fine dining in Westminster. Opened in 2021, it is headed up by Sally Abé. The menu uses the best British seasonal ingredients on offer, with a tasty Spring Chicken Clamart dish setting you back £42.

BiBi

Located in Mayfair, London, BiBi is an award-winning Indian restaurant headed up by chef-patron Chet Sharma. It features in episode 2 of Celebrity MasterChef, with Mica Ven and Marcus Brigstocke set the task of cooking over an open flame. BiBi’s Chef Selection Sample menu features six courses and will set you back £125.

The Colony Grill Room, Beaumont Hotel

Set within the five star Beaumont Hotel, there is little room for error at the The Colony Grill Room. Headed up by executive chef Ben Boeynaems, it oozes a gentlemen’s-club vibe, combined with New York style. The menu offers lunch service and a range of high-quality specialist international dishes, including Smoked potato gnocchi which costs £20 on their menu.

Lahpet

Situated in Covent Garden, Lahpet specialises in Burmese cuisine. The restaurant, which was co-founded by Zaw Mahesh, first opened its doors in Shoreditch in 2018, followed by its location in London’s West End in 2022. The restaurant features in episode 5, with Terry Christian and Max George being sent to work on their bream dish which will set you back a reasonable £16.50.

When is the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 final?