In the upcoming fifth series of ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins,’ sixteen celebrities will face one of the most challenging trials of their lives; over the course of seven gripping one-hour episodes, these well-known personalities will leave behind their glamorous lifestyles and attempt to endure the harshest jungle terrain in Thung Ui, North Vietnam.

This season leaves no room for allowances or exceptions as the celebrity recruits are pushed to their mental and physical limits through a series of gruelling tasks and interrogations as they undergo the punishing jungle phase of SAS selection, a test endured by Special Forces operatives, making it one of the most demanding environments they'll ever face.

Throughout the series, viewers will witness which of these celebrity recruits possess the mettle to complete this unique SAS selection course. There will be no special treatment, and the recruits will confront surprising truths about themselves as they aim to discover their authentic selves.

Celebrity status and luxuries will be stripped away upon entering the selection process, as the elite team of ex-Special Forces operators, led by Chief Instructor Billy Billingham MBE and his Directing Staff (DS) Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes, and Chris Oliver, push them to their limits. Regardless of their fame or prior achievements, it's all about whether they have what it takes to endure the unforgiving challenges of SAS selection.

So who this year is taking part in ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ and trading their creature comforts for the confronting nature of SAS training?

Who are the contestants in the new series of ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’?

Montana Brown

Montana Brown (Credit: Channel 4)

Montana Brown is a reality television personality who rose to prominence as a contestant on the hit UK reality show, ‘Love Island.’ Her appearance on the show, known for its drama-filled villa and romantic entanglements, made her a household name. Montana quickly became a fan favourite thanks to her engaging personality, wit, and relatability. Her authenticity and down-to-earth nature resonated with viewers, and she garnered a significant following on social media platforms.

Teddy Soares

Teddy Soares (Credit: Channel 4)

Teddy Soares, another ‘Love Island’ alum, captured hearts with his charismatic and laid-back demeanour. His time on the show showcased his affable personality and charming smile, making him an instant fan favourite. Teddy's authenticity and genuine interactions with fellow contestants endeared him to viewers, and he left a lasting impression on the ‘Love Island’ community. His journey on the show allowed him to build a significant following and engage with fans through social media, cementing his status as a beloved reality TV personality.

Amber Turner

Amber Turner (Credit: Channel 4)

Amber Turner is a prominent figure in the world of reality television, best known for her appearances on the long-running British reality series ‘The Only Way Is Essex’. On the show, Amber has been at the centre of various dramatic storylines, adding a touch of excitement and intrigue to the series. Her glamorous lifestyle, close-knit friendships, and fiery personality have made her a standout cast member on TOWIE.

James Argent

James Argent (Credit: Channel 4)

James Argent, affectionately known as "Arg," is a beloved character on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ (TOWIE). He has become a fan favourite thanks to his humour, resilience, and contributions to the show's enduring popularity. Arg's journey on TOWIE has been filled with ups and downs, and viewers have witnessed his personal growth and challenges. His warm-hearted nature and relatability have endeared him to fans, and he remains a cherished member of the TOWIE cast.

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock (Credit: Channel 4)

Matt Hancock held a crucial role as the former Health Secretary in the United Kingdom. He played a central part in the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, making critical decisions that had a profound impact on public health and safety. His tenure was marked by significant challenges and complex situations, and his decisions were closely scrutinised by the public and media. His participation in ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ follows on from his last reality television appearance on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.’

Siva Kaneswaran

Siva Kaneswaran (Credit: Channel 4)

Siva Kaneswaran is a well-known figure in the music industry, gaining fame as a member of the chart-topping British-Irish boy band The Wanted. The group achieved immense success with their infectious music and energetic performances, earning a dedicated fan base worldwide. Siva's contributions to the band, both as a vocalist and performer, played a pivotal role in their rise to stardom. The Wanted left an indelible mark on the music scene, with hits like "Glad You Came" and "Chasing the Sun" becoming anthems.

Gareth Gates

Gareth Gates (Credit: Channel 4)

Gareth Gates first captured the public's attention as a finalist on the inaugural season of ‘Pop Idol’ in the UK. His remarkable vocal talents and journey on the show catapulted him to stardom, and he quickly became a household name. Gareth's music career flourished with hits like "Unchained Melody" and "Anyone of Us (Stupid Mistake)," earning him chart-topping success.

Danielle Lloyd

Danielle Lloyd (Credit: Channel 4)

Danielle Lloyd is a prominent reality TV personality who gained recognition for her appearances on various television programs. Known for her outspoken persona, Danielle made a name for herself in the world of entertainment, but at one point was involved in an international incident - alongside Jo O’Meara and Jade Goody, Lloyd was accused of bullying fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant Shilpa Shetty, leading to her being dropped from a number of endorsements.

Jermaine Pennant

Jermaine Pennant (Credit: Channel 4)

Jermaine Pennant is a former professional footballer who made a mark on the sport with his notable skills on the field. His career spanned various clubs, starting with his record move from Notts County to Arsenal for £2m in 1999, and he gained recognition for his contributions to the world of football. Since retiring in 2019 has gone on to become a pundit for TalkSPORT, while for Season Two of the Apple TV series ‘Ted Lasso’, assistant director Sophie Worger hired former professional player Kasali Casal to manage the soccer choreography. Pennant was one of those players Casal hired.

Jon-Allan Butterworth

Jon-Allan Butterworth (Credit: Channel 4)

Jon-Allan Butterworth is a celebrated British Paralympic cyclist whose remarkable journey in the world of sports has inspired many. Overcoming adversity, he showcased exceptional talent and determination on the international stage. His achievements in Paralympic cycling have earned him medals and accolades, solidifying his status as a respected athlete and inspirational figure.

Melinda Messenger

Melinda Messiner (Credit: Channel 4)

Melinda Messenger is a versatile talent known for her roles as a TV presenter and model. Her engaging presence and charm have captivated audiences, making her a popular figure in the world of television. Melinda's career has seen her hosting various programs and participating in modelling projects, where she continues to leave a positive impression.

Michelle Heaton

Michelle Heaton (Credit: Channel 4)

Michelle Heaton is a multifaceted talent known for her contributions to the entertainment industry. Best known as a member of Liberty X, Heaton also starred in two reality shows: ‘Totally Scott-Lee’ (2005), based around Lisa Scott-Lee's solo career, and ITV2's ‘Michelle & Andy's Big Day’ (2006) about Heaton and Andy Scott-Lee wedding.

Gareth Thomas

Gareth Thomas (Credit: Channel 4)

Gareth Thomas, a former rugby player, is celebrated not only for his sporting achievements but also for his courage in publicly sharing his LGBTQ+ identity. His decision to come out as gay made headlines and marked a significant moment in the world of sports. Gareth's advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and his accomplishments in rugby have solidified his status as a role model and advocate for both the sport and the community

Perri Shakes Drayton

Perri Shakes Drayton (Credit: Channel 4)

Perri Shakes Drayton is a former track and field athlete who achieved remarkable success in her discipline. Representing her country on the global stage, she displayed incredible talent and dedication, earning gold at the World Indoor Championships 2012 in Istanbul in the 400m relay, and then two gold medals a year later at the 2013 championships in Gothenburg, one once again in the 400m relay, and a gold for her win in the women's 400m race.

Zoe Lyons

Zoe Lyons (Credit: Channel 4)

Zoe Lyons is a talented comedian and TV presenter known for her sharp wit and humour. Her comedic performances have delighted audiences, earning her recognition and respect in the world of comedy; her stand-up comedy performances have earned her acclaim on popular shows such as ‘Live at the Apollo’ and ‘Mock the Week.’ Zoe's charismatic presence and sharp wit have also made her a sought-after panellist on shows like ‘8 Out of 10 Cats,’ where her comedic insights shine.

Kirsty-Leigh Porter

Kirsty-Leigh Porter (Credit: Channel 4)

Kirsty-Leigh Porter is an accomplished actress best known for her portrayal of compelling characters in the popular soap opera ‘Hollyoaks.’ Her captivating performances have resonated with viewers, making her a standout figure in the world of television drama. Kirsty-Leigh's talent and dedication to her craft have solidified her status as a respected actress in the industry.

