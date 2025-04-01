Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The BBC has confirmed that we can expect to see Celebrity Traitors on our screens this autumn.

The star-studded show will be a spin-off of the popular game show The Traitors. In a new announcement, the BBC confirmed that we will be able to see the series on our screens later this year, just a handful of months before series four of the main show.

The BBC said: "The ultimate reality game of trust and treachery returns with the first ever Celebrity Traitors edition this autumn alongside a new series in early 2026."

The Traitors has been a huge hit in the UK since launching in 2022. Almost 10 million viewers tuned in for the latest series that saw project manager Jake Brown and ex-soldier Leanne Quigley split a share of £94,600 after they sniffed out the traitors.

Celebrity Traitors is hitting screens this autumn | BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

While The Traitors sees members of the public take part in the murder-mystery competition show, Celebrity Traitors looks more likely to follow the US’s format of using stars as its contestants. The latest series of the US edition of the show saw celebrities such as Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Britney Spears’ ex Sam Asghari, and Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval.

Who is rumoured to take part in Celebrity Traitors?

There have been many names mentioned in connection with the first series of Celebrity Traitors. However, the cast list remains under speculation with no official confirmation from the BBC.

Friends star Courtney Cox sparked rumours after she appeared in a social media video alongside host Claudia Winkleman to promote applications opening for series two of the main show.

Comedian Bob Mortimer, who recently impressed viewers on Prime Video series Last One Laughing UK, would be a scoop for producers. The former Shooting Stars host previously told The Mirror: “It’s the only show of its kind on TV that I would agree to get involved with but, yes, definitely count me in, I’d love to do it.”

Fellow comedian Alan Carr is also rumoured, with The Sun reporting that bosses were in the final processes of signing the Interior Design Masters host up. Other names linked with the show so far include Sir Stephen Fry, Clare Balding, Robert Peston, and Paloma Faith.

Brother-sister duo Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper had reportedly been set to take part but the pair dropped out weeks away from filming. A source told The Sun: “Daisy May and Charlie were so excited about taking part but once the demands of the show became clear Daisy had to sadly accept it would be tough as a mum-of-three.

“The Traitors cast has to be completely off grid and can't be on FaceTime every night, or nipping to see their children on a day off filming. Everyone tried to make it work but Daisy obviously has to put her family first.”