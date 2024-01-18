(Photo: Pexels)

Channel 4 is to examine the issue of intimacy anxiety among young people in a new series from Double Act Television, and they're looking for participants.

Recent research by The Princes Trust and UCL reveals that 40% of young people are anxious about meeting others, and more are staying virgins for longer than previous generations.

With a working title of The Intimacy Retreat, the new format will see a number of young people will travel to a Mediterranean island retreat where, with the help of world-leading intimacy experts, they will have the chance to explore and hopefully overcome their fears.

A spokesperson from Double Act Television said “This series uncovers a hidden issue totally at odds with the hyper-sexualised media portrayal associated with young people today.

"Addressing this in a sensitive and responsible way will provide contributors and audiences with a much more accurate picture of what many young people in Britain today are really experiencing.”

Candidates from across the UK will need to be aged 21 or over to qualify. Shortlisted people will be required to attend a set of one-to-one meetings in London on one date around late March/early April. These meetings are essential to be considered for the series.

If invited to take part in the intimacy retreat, you may be required for a day’s interview filming in the UK around April 2024.

You must then be available to film at the retreat for 3-4 weeks abroad in April/May 2024. You are responsible for getting the permitted time off work or study, if relevant.