Children In Need 2023: can you get tickets, when was deadline - is there a draw?
Children In Need takes place on Friday, November 17
Excitement is building as Children In Need prepares to return for another year. BBC has confirmed the TV plans for the 2023 event - including an exclusive Doctor Who clip.
The live fundraising spectacular will be jam-packed with exclusive sketches, exciting music performances and special guests on Friday, November 17. It will be hosted by Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey, Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford and Lenny Rush, it has been confirmed.
It will be broadcast live by the BBC and the public can tune in from home. But can you get tickets to attend the show?
Here's all you need to know:
Can you get tickets for Children In Need?
The BBC announced earlier this year that tickets would be available for Children In Need. The tickets will be allocated by a random draw and will not go on general sale.
The charity event will be filmed at Dock 10 in Salford. You can apply for a maximum of two tickets for Children In Need.
When was deadline to enter ticket draw?
The public were able to register any time until 8am on Tuesday, October 31. It means that the deadline has now passed.
Once the random draw has closed all eligible requests are entered into the draw. If successful, the BBC will notify you by text message and send your e-ticket(s) to your email address. If unsuccessful you will be kept on the waiting list in case anyone cancels their tickets.
The BBC advises that Children In Need 2023 is full.
Is there an age limit?
On its website, BBC explains: "Please note that the minimum age is 16 (those who are 16 - 17 years need to be accompanied at all times by an appropriate adult aged 18 years and above. Proof of age may be requested."