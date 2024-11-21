Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Gavin & Stacey final ever episode is set to be on Christmas Day 2024.

Planning for Christmas Day has begun with Black Friday just around the corner and as the mince pies are flooding the shops, now is a good time to start thinking about the big day. Or more importantly what you will be watching on TV

The final ever episode of Gavin & Stacey is set to air on BBC One on Christmas Day and after five long years, we will finally find out what happens between Nessa and Smithy. The much anticipated Christmas Day special has not got an exact start time just ye, however according to rumours and previous years, viewers should get comfy on the sofa around 8pm.

A new Wallace & Gromit movie trailer has been released today (Thursday November 21). The new film ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ will see them come face to face with the villain Feathers McGraw who’s back with vengeance 31 years after he appeared in The Wong Trousers’,

Whether you're a soap addict or not, another must-watch on Christmas Day has to be EastEnders. This year will see Phil Mitchell face the festivities alone as he feels his family has abandoned him.

Not forgetting the Christmas Day tradition of the King’s Speech. This is on TV around 3pm so you can sit back and relax after eating all that turkey, stuffing and way too many roast potatoes.

