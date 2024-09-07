The 1985 beloved film The Goonies was produced by Steven Spielberg and directed by Richard Donner and if rumours are to be believed, there could be a The Goonies 2 sometime in the near future.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1980s movie buffs be prepared because the 1985 beloved film The Goonies is set for a sequel. Yes you did read that correctly, yes a sequel forty years after the original.

A source told The Sun that “The Goonies reboot has been talked about for a long time but it’s finally been given the green light to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan is to start developing the ideas for the follow up next summer, with a possible release date of 2026 or 2027.

“The original is so culturally significant, Warner Bros’ know they have to get it totally right.

“It’s likely major stars will come back but the possibilities of where to take the sequel are endless.”

In case you don’t remember what the original The Goonies was about, or perhaps you weren’t even born then, the movie followed a group of children from Goon Docks in Astoria, Oregon who go on treasure hunting adventures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1980s film The Goonies is set for a sequel, Actor Joe Pantoliano, actor Jeff Cohen, actress Lupe Ontiveros, director Richard Donner, actor Ke Huy Quan, director Robert Davi and actor Corey Feldman attend the Warner Bros. 25th Anniversary celebration of "The Goonies" on October 27, 2010 in Burbank, California | Getty Images

Actors who starred in the original movie, The Goonies, included Sean Astin and Corey Feldman. Sean and Corey played Mikey and Mouth and actor Josh Brolin played the part of Brand, who was Mikey’s older brother. Corey Feldman and Sean Astin are now 53 whilst Josh Brolin is 56.

The sequel to The Goonies could be in cinemas in either 2026 and 2027 and production could start as soon as next summer.

Other actors in the original movie include Ke Huy Quan who won an Oscar in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once in 2023, he played the role of Data in the film. Jeff Cohen, who played the role of Chunk, is no longer an actor, but an entertainment lawyer.

Ex-NFL star John Matuszak, who played deformed Sloth, unfortunately passed away at the age of 38 in 1989.