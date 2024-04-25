Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular 1980s sitcom Terry and June has been issued a trigger warning by ITV due to language used in some of its episodes. The broadcaster has warned viewers that the classic series which ran from 1979 to 1987 had “discriminatory language for the period”.

Starring Dame June Whitfield and Terry Scott, the BBC sitcom followed the life of a suburban couple at home after their children have flown the nest. At its most popular, it had viewing figures of 15 million.

Reported by The Mirror, ITV said: “Programming that contains potentially sensitive language has carried appropriate warnings since our launch. We regularly re-examine historical programming in order to review, re-label, provide context and ensure the right guidance is in place.”

ITV have not commented on the specific language used that the trigger warning is referring to. However, on X, formerly known as Twitter, viewer Paul Phipps-Williams mentioned an episode that had a “homophobic comedy trope”.

They said: “There’s an episode where Terry is at a work conference and puts June’s perfume on by mistake. The entire episode is about how his boss hates gays, and how Terry is terrified about being thought of one. Cue every 70s homophobic comedy trope.”

Where can you watch Terry and June?

All nine seasons and 65 episodes of Terry and June are available to watch on ITVX. ITV has issued a trigger warning for the popular 1980s sitcom, telling viewers it “contains discriminatory language of the period.”

