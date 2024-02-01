Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Could there be some real-life “The Traitors” drama in store for its host Claudia Winkleman? The host of the hit BBC series, coupled with her hosting role on “Strictly Come Dancing” has led to reports that ITV has set to offer a “lucrative six-figure deal,” according to sources speaking to The Sun.

A TV insider, speaking to the publication, claims that ITV's perception of Claudia as the current standout presenter, citing her versatility and ability to handle live television, would be a perfect fit to front a Saturday primetime show for the broadcaster. Winkelman has already guest hosted “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” previously and appeared in Channel 4’s reality contest “The Piano.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV views Winkleman hosting a live Saturday evening show as a natural progression for her and it wouldn’t be the first time the presenter would appear on the broadcaster. Winkleman’s initial TV roles were on ITV, co-hosting shows like "Talking Telephone Numbers" with Phillip Schofield in 1997 and hosting "God’s Gift" in 1998.

Claudia is expected to be offered at least £500,000 for her involvement in ITV shows, however, it might not be a golden handcuffs deal the likes of Jonathan Ross and Ant and Dec have previously signed. The report states that there are no current plans for Winkleman, 52, to leave her successful roles in two of the BBC’s flagship programmes. Reports suggest that she currently earns £150,000 for her involvement in “Strictly Come Dancing” alongside co-host Tess Daly.

Instead, should a deal go ahead, she would still be able to host her BBC programmes alongside any involvement with the rival broadcaster.

Claudia Winkleman and Philip Schofield presented the ITV show "Talking Phone Numbers," long before their successes on "This Morning" and "Strictly Come Dancing" (Credit: Vidz @ YouTube)

Winkleman’s “move” to ITV would follow somewhat in the footsteps of current “Kings of Saturday Night Entertainment,” Ant and Dec, who initially forged their careers on the BBC through “Byker Grove” and “Friends Like These,” before moving over to ITV in 1998 to present “SMTV” and “CD:UK,” before their incredibly successful roles hosting “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” and “Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another recognisable name that made the jump among broadcasters is Graham Norton, who started making a name for himself following appearances in “Father Ted,” leading him to host his first talk show, “So Graham Norton” for Channel 4 in 1998, which led to “V Graham Norton.” Norton moved to the BBC in 2005 to present the Saturday evening reality TV series “Strictly Dance Fever” on BBC One, as well as a comedy chat show, “Graham Norton's Bigger Picture.”