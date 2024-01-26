Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Traitors will reach its dramatic end tonight (January 26). It's been a long four weeks, but fans will finally find out who is leaving the castle with the grand prize of £120,000.

Since the second series of the hit murder-mystery reality show kicked off on Friday, January 5, viewers have been left captivated as the Faithfuls and Traitors go head to head. From faithful banishments, a mother-and-son reveal and plenty of backstabbing, it's been a dramatic build-up to the finale.

But once the dust has settled and the winner of The Traitors season 2 has been crowned, how long will we have to wait until season 3? Here's everything you need to know and how you can apply to be a contestant.

Will there be a season 3 of The Traitors?

Yes, much to fans' relief, the third season of The Traitors was confirmed by the BBC in November 2023, just before season 2 aired.

Speaking about the new season BBC head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight said: "The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm. It will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors."

How can I apply to be on The Traitors season 3?

Think you have what it takes to be a Traitor or a Loyal Faithful? Studio Lambert, behind BBC series The Traitors is looking for fun, smart and strategic players to take part in The Traitors season 3.

To be eligible to apply for The Traitors season 3 you must:

Be at least 18 years old at the time of applying

Have the right to legally reside in the UK

Be available to take part in filming for up to four weeks, likely to take place in spring/summer 2024

If you meet the criteria to apply all you need to do is register at the Cast It Reach website and provide personal information including: your name, email address, phone number, and occupation. You will then be taken to the application form where you will be asked to provide your social media handles as well as further questions specifically about the show. There's only two weeks left to apply, with applications for season three of The Traitors closing on February, 11, 2024.

When can I watch The Traitors season 3?

There is no confirmed release date for The Traitors season 3 as of yet, with the new series only just confirmed in November 2023 and casting calls already under way. The Traitors season 1 was released in November 2022, with season 2 dropping 13 months later in January, if we go off those dates and with filming scheduled for Spring/Summer 2024, we could expect to be back in the castle in January 2025.

How to watch The Traitors US in the UK?

Fear not, you can still get your Traitors fix, with the BBC bringing international seasons of the show to BBC iPlayer. Following the end of the UK series, The Traitors season 2 Australia, hosted by Rodger Corser, will kick off on BBC Three at 10.50pm on Friday, January 26, with all nine episodes available to watch after 6am.

