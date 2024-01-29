The Traitors: could Claudia Winkleman win TV Presenter NTA for BBC show, ending Ant and Dec’s I’m a Celeb run?
Following the dramatic end of The Traitors season 2, fans are hoping Claudia Winkleman could dethrone Ant and Dec at the NTAs this year
The National Television Awards (NTAs) are not until September, but there’s already a buzz about a potential shake up this year. With The Traitors fans hoping host Claudia Winkleman could steal Ant and Dec’s thunder.
Winkleman was nominated for Most Popular TV Presenter last year following The Traitors UK debut, alongside Bradley Walsh, Martin Lewis, and Alison Hammond, but the award was bagged by Ant and Dec, as it has been for most of this century.
How many NTAs have Ant and Dec won?
Ant and Dec have won 22 TV Presenter, and Entertainment Presenter (as it was previously called) awards at the NTAs, and have beaten their own record for most consecutive NTA wins four times so far.
The pair have won the award, which has recognised their work on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and Saturday Night Takeaway, every year since 2001. They also won a Special Recognition award in 2002, and a Landmark Achievement award in 2014, bringing their total number of NTA gongs to 24.
Could Claudia Winkleman win the TV Presenter NTA this year?
Claudia has amazed Traitors fans through her weeks presenting the show, impressing with her country themed fashion and helping to steer the tense series and thrilling finale.
The second series of the show was even more popular than its debut, attracting an average of 5.5 million watching each episode, and a peak of 6.9 million in the finale last week. That’s still behind the 8.3 million average that the latest season of I’m a Celeb attracted, however The Traitors’ audience has grown year on year, whereas I’m a Celeb lost around 2.5 million years from 2022 to 2023.
Fans have been clamouring for Claudia’s work on the series to be recognised, potentially with an NTA Award nomination which would almost certainly see her up against Ant and Dec.
Odds are yet not available for the 2024 NTA awards, but last year And and Dec were given 1/2 (66.7%) whilst Claudia was way behind on 15/2 (11.8%). We’ll have to wait a long time to find out who will take home the award, as the NTAs don’t take place until September.
