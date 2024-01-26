Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of the Traitors are gearing up for the series after weeks of betrayal, tears and secrets.

Last night's episode opened as we found out who out of Zack, Jaz and Evie had been murdered by our Traitors Harry and Andrew. As the group arrived to the bare breakfast table, we found out that it was in fact super-sleuth Zack who had been murdered the previous night.

This drew our now-small group to form suspicions around Jasmine, who had battled strongly with Zack in the previous roundtable. However, Jasmine pointed out that if the group had suspicion on her due to her being one of the few to know Harry had a shield from a previous episode, suspicion should also be on Evie due to her also not knowing.

Harry and Andrew were happy to have conversation pointed in the direction of Jasmine, which would ensure that they were both in the final in the next day. Unfortunately for Mollie, she lamented that the only person she could trust was Harry, which could come back to bite her in the end but also mentioned her suspicions of Andrew due to Ross's reaction over the 'elusive' lies the night before.

In the mission, the group were told that in a change to the normal missions, no shield would be up for grabs as there would be no murder that evening. This meant that only the person who was banished at the roundtable would not make the final, with Harry stating in his talking head that this could have put a spanner in the works of the Traitors plans to cut down on faithfuls before the final.

They successfully completed a series of riddles at the Traitors' Monument, with the centre unlocking and revealing swords, with the person who pulled the unbroken blade from the stone told that they would have a huge decision to make. It was Harry who pulled the unbroken sword and was told in front of the group that he could either take the £7,000 won in the mission for himself or put it back into the prize pot.

The "wonder boy" decided to put it back into the prize pot and some in the group, including Evie, celebrated him for being a group player. However, Jaz said in private that he still thought Harry was suspicious. Jaz has been holding his card very close to his chest, and when Andrew seemed to suggest to viewers that he could be willing to go against his fellow traitor Harry by casually mentioning his name after the mission, Jaz remained quiet - could he be waiting for his time to pounce with his Harry suspicions?

At the roundtable, our traitors were happy to sit back as Jasmine and Evie argued between themselves about their theories again. Admitting that backing traitor Ross in the previous roundtable made her look bad and that Zack's theory could have some legs, Jasmine attempted to explain to the table that their suspicions of her were just as grounded in evidence as her suspicions about Evie. Mollie also confronted Andrew over Ross's actions in the previous roundtable.

Unfortunately for Jasmine, her appeals fell on deaf ears, with the majority all voting to banish her. Voted out of the group, she revealed to the group that she was in fact a faithful. A dejected Evie said that the argument between her and Jasmine had played into the traitors hands, who had sat back and let them bicker amongst themselves.

Our final five of Evie, Mollie, Jaz, Andrew and Harry were then invited to a special dinner party. Viewers watched as the group opened up about what winning a share of the £75,150 prize pot could mean for all of them in the real world. Luckily, there were no nasty surprises for the group, who were all then told by Claudia that they had made it into the final and that at the last roundtable in the final, voting will keep going until they are confident all traitors are found.

