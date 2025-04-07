Clive Myrie has hit BBC travel series recommissioned for third series as BBC News star travels to Africa
Clive, 60, has visited Italy and the Caribbean for the previous two series of his hit travel show, which airs on BBC Two. The Sun reported that the Mastermind host is set to travel to Africa for the new series, which will air in 2026.
Clive told the newspaper: “I was based in Johannesburg, working for the BBC, more than 20 years ago. It’s such an exciting, culturally rich and diverse continent and I’ve always wanted to come back to explore it more deeply.” He will visit locations such as Morocco, Tangier, South Africa and Ghana.
Clive’s Italian Road Trip premiered in 2023, with the star visiting Italian hotspots including Capri, Florence, Palermo and Verona among many others. He returned with the travel series in 2024, this time visiting the Caribbean in Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure. The series saw him visit locations such as Jamaica, Cuba and Barbados.
The Caribbean trip proved to be an extremely touching one for the TV host, with family connections to Jamaica. Clive previously revealed that his parents were born in Jamaica and were part of the Windrush generation that migrated to the UK in the mid to late 20th century.
Speaking previously about his jump into presenting travelogue shows after decades behind the BBC News desk, Clive said: “Part of my personality is quite serious and that's the sort of day job, being a correspondent and a reporter satiates that part of my personality.
“But there is another part of my personality, and anyone who knows me knows I like a laugh and to have fun, enjoy good food, wine, music, art, literature and culture, so to be able to satisfy that other half of my life is brilliant and I get that opportunity when I'm doing these travel series, which is great.”
