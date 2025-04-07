Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BBC News star Clive Myrie has had his travelogue series recommissioned with the next series set to air next year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clive, 60, has visited Italy and the Caribbean for the previous two series of his hit travel show, which airs on BBC Two. The Sun reported that the Mastermind host is set to travel to Africa for the new series, which will air in 2026.

Clive told the newspaper: “I was based in Johannesburg, working for the BBC, more than 20 years ago. It’s such an exciting, culturally rich and diverse continent and I’ve always wanted to come back to explore it more deeply.” He will visit locations such as Morocco, Tangier, South Africa and Ghana.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive’s Italian Road Trip premiered in 2023, with the star visiting Italian hotspots including Capri, Florence, Palermo and Verona among many others. He returned with the travel series in 2024, this time visiting the Caribbean in Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure. The series saw him visit locations such as Jamaica, Cuba and Barbados.

BBC star Clive Myrie will return to screens with his hit travel series next year, this time visiting Africa. | BBC/Alleycats TV

The Caribbean trip proved to be an extremely touching one for the TV host, with family connections to Jamaica. Clive previously revealed that his parents were born in Jamaica and were part of the Windrush generation that migrated to the UK in the mid to late 20th century.

Speaking previously about his jump into presenting travelogue shows after decades behind the BBC News desk, Clive said: “Part of my personality is quite serious and that's the sort of day job, being a correspondent and a reporter satiates that part of my personality.

“But there is another part of my personality, and anyone who knows me knows I like a laugh and to have fun, enjoy good food, wine, music, art, literature and culture, so to be able to satisfy that other half of my life is brilliant and I get that opportunity when I'm doing these travel series, which is great.”