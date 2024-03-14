Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Red Nose Day is once again returning to our screens this week. The yearly TV telethon raises funds for the charity Comic Relief and has been keeping the nation entertained since 1988.

Viewers can expect sketches, skits and TV specials of their favourite shows with a celebrity twist, all done with the aim of raising money to support very special causes.

It will also be the last year that Lenny Henry will be hosting, after the co-founder revealed he was stepping down. Here's everything you need to know about Red Nose Day 2024, how you can watch it, this year's theme and how to donate.

When is Red Nose Day 2024?

Red Nose Day will be kicking off on Friday, March 15. Coverage of the annual comedy fun day will be taking place across the BBC starting at 7pm, where it is filmed live from Media City UK in Salford.

How can I watch Red Nose Day?

Comic Relief will be available to watch on Friday, March 15 across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with live coverage from 7pm until 10pm.

What is the theme of Red Nose Day 2024?

The theme of Red Nose Day never changes, but the design of Red Noses does. This year's Red Noses are called: "Do Something Funny For Money". There will be four fun red nose characters to choose from, with a limited edition "Gold" Red Nose up for grabs. They're not just to make us laugh, the message behind the Red Nose is to remind us, "that even the littlest of things can make a huge difference".

Who is hosting Comic Relief?

Lenny Henry will be leading the line-up in hosting this year's Comic Relief, but the comedian has revealed that this will be his final year hosting the charity telethon.

Speaking about stepping down from the role, Henry said: "When we first started Comic Relief back in 1985, I never dreamed we’d still be here today.

"I thought we’d probably do three shows and that would be it, but fast-forward nearly 40 years, and that enthusiasm and determination to step up and help others has never wavered. As life president of Comic Relief, I’m excited to see some new and familiar faces come forward now to present the big night and lead us into the next chapter." He will also be joined by a line-up of celebrity presenters including: Joel Dommett, Davina McCall, Paddy McGuiness, Romesh Ranganathan, David Tennant, Maya Jama and Rosie Ramsey.

What is the TV schedule for Red Nose Day 2024?

Comic Relief will be bringing us an exciting line-up of skits, sketches and TV specials. Spanning three hours, there's a lot to pack in, so here are some of the favourites you can't miss.

The Traitors: The Movie will see award-winning actors and comedians take on the roles of some of the iconic past contestants from The Traitors season 2. With Suranne Jones playing Claudia Winkelmann, David Walliams playing Paul and Catherine Tate taking on the roles of Charlie and Eve, it's one not to miss.

Steve Coogan's Alan Partridge will return with a special guest star and Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders will deliver their Comic Relief message. One for kids, there will be a themed Blue Peter episode called Red Peter, which airs at 5pm.

And finally to honour Lenny Henry's contribution to Red Nose Day there will a special celebrating the presenter, called A Whole Lotta Lenny which will air on BBC One at 10.40pm.

How can you donate for Comic Relief?

You can donate to Red Nose Day on their website. Money raised goes to help fund good causes across the UK and the world.