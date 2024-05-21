Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans praise Sally Carman for her role as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street aired a sickening storyline for Abi Franklin (Webster) as her son's murderer Corey Brent returns.

Three years ago Corey (Maximus Evans) was sent to prison after pleading guilty to the brutal murder of Seb Franklin. The ITV soap based the storyline on the real life murder of Sophie Lancaster. Seb and girlfriend Nina Lucas who were brutally attacked for being goths.

In Monday night's episode Abi (Sally Carman) switches on the TV to hear the presenter singing the praises of Corey and branding him a hero for his football skills. She watches in horror as her husband Kevin Webster explains that Corey is now playing for his prison football team.

Coronation Street: Abi Franklin sickened by son's murderer being branded a ‘hero’ as fans praise the actress (ITV)

Abi is fuming after watching the documentary and wants answers. At the café, Nina was equally horrified after she reads a tweet from a viewer, who had written ‘Give Brent a chance, he’s hot.’ Later along with Nina the pair head to the TV station and barge into the producers office to speak with him.

Abi decides to take matters into her own hands and tries to get the documentary removed by sharing Seb’s story in an unedited video appeal. In a heartbreaking video Abi opens the camera up as she clutches at a photo of her son.

Corrie fans have praised Sally Carman for her performance as a grieving mother in the soap. Taking to social media platform X one fan wrote: “Brilliant performance there from Sally Carman-Duttine.” Another added “Found that Eps so upsetting what with Abbie and also Bernie great acting ladies.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.