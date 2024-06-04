Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alex Bain says his final goodbyes to the Coronation Street family after 16 years on the ITV soap.

Coronation Street actor Alex Bain has left the ITV soap in emotional scenes that aired on Monday. The actor, 22, has played Simon Barlow for over 16 years and quietly excited the show in emotional scenes with on screen adoptive-mum Leanna Battersby.

During Monday night’s episode (June 3) Alex Bain waved goodbye to his family before jumping into a taxi heading to the airport. The character Simon was off to work abroad to work with his dad Peter Barlow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Street star Alex Bain leaves after 16 years as ITV soap airs emotional scenes (ITV)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was announced last year that the actor would be leaving Coronation Street and according to friends he was ‘gutted’ but it appeared the decision was out of his hands. Speaking to The Sun an insider said: “Alex has been putting on a brave face saying he quit the show but in reality bosses decided it was time for him to move on.

“It’s been incredibly emotional for Alex and he really doesn’t want to leave at all. He’s been begging bosses to keep him in mind for the future. He wants to go back already.”

Alex made his Coronation Street debut as Simon Barlow in 2008 when he was just seven- years-old. Simon’s mum Lucy had died from breast cancer and so Peter returned to Weatherfield with Simon. Lucy's dying wish was for her son to be with his father. Since his dad left the cobbles, Simon moved in with his legal mother Leanna Battersby.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.