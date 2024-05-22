Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisa Shingler leaves Coronation Street after just a few weeks - what's next for the actress?

Coronation Street fans were delighted when newcomer Demi Mansfield arrived on the cobbles as a love interest for Steve McDonald but after just a few weeks Demi has left the cobbles, but is it for good?

Actress Lisa Shingler, who plays Demi, made her debut in April after matching with Steve on a dating site. It seemed like Steve had finally met ‘the one’ after Tracey Barlow left him for football coach Tommy and left for Spain.

However, he spent so much time discussing his ex whilst on his date with Demi she decided he wasn’t over her and therefore not ready to focus on their new romance. She stormed out of the Rovers Return and told Steve to 'have a nice life'. As fans fear she has gone for good and Steve is alone once again, will he ever find love after Tracey? This may not be the last we see of Demi Mansfield.

After her shock exit from the ITV soap, what's Lisa Shingler planning on doing next? Before starring in Corrie the actress also appeared in Holby City and Casualty so she could be heading over to another soap. She has also participated in several voice acting roles.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.