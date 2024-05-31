Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Soap fans believe a new twist in Coronation Street killer storyline in coming.

After months of wondering who killed Lauren Bolton and soap fans suspecting nearly every man in Weatherfield, the killer was finally revealed.

Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) went missing in February with café owner Roy Cropper being wrongfully arrested and spending time in prison. In Thursday’s episode Roy was finally released after nearly being beaten up by evil Griff Reynolds.

In the final few moments of the ITV episode, it was the solicitor Joel Deering (Callum Lill) that killed Lauren Bolton, leaving soap fans completely shocked. Taking to social media soon after the episode aired one person wrote: “I was shocked to learn that Joel was involved in Lauren’s disappearance - wow !!Poor Dee Dee !!”

Another added: “I need to discuss #Corrie with someone asap because I literally gasped out loud as the ending! Wow!!”

Despite the ITV soap storyline finally coming to a head fans believe they have spotted another twist in the storyline. Taking to social media platform X one fan questioned if Lauren is actually dead?

They wrote: “So it was Joel who “murdered” Lauren Bolton! But he was shown fleeing the scene of the crime with her left lying in her flat! So did he come back and move the body or is there another twist to come? Did she regain consciousness and something else happened?!”

They weren’t the only person to think a new twist is coming as a second person wrote: “They haven't confirmed that she is dead yet. They showed her getting beaten several times by a metal bar, but they didn't properly show the aftermath of that.”

Finally a third person who believes they have cracked the case and know exactly what happened to Lauren commented: “Lauren still alive and held captive in a cellar!”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

